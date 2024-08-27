What time is Jack Draper playing at the US Open today?

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Jack Draper begins his quest for a deep US Open run underway with a first round meeting with Zhang Zhizhen at Flushing Meadows.

Draper is looking to build on third and fourth round exits in his two previous appearances in New York as he looks to build on a solid hard-court swing that has seen him climb to a career high ranking of No 25 in the world.

The 22-year-old is the leading British male contender at the first grand slam after Andy Murray’s retirement, though faces a tough opening match.

Zhang and Draper have never met but the Chinese player was a semi-finalist on the grass at Halle earlier this year and beat Casper Ruud at the US Open last year.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Jack Draper vs Zhang Zhizhen?

Jack Draper vs Zhang Zhizhen is the second match scheduled on Court 5 at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday 27 August. Play commences at 4pm BST (11am local time) and Draper vs Zhizhen will follow the conclusion of Felix Auger-Aliassime’s encounter with Jakub Mensik, perhaps at about 6pm BST.

Order of play: Court 5

4pm BST start (11am ET)

Felix Auger-Aliassime (19) vs Jakub Mensik

Jack Draper (25) vs Zhang Zhizhen

Lauren Davis vs Anna Kalinskaya (15)

Anastastia Potapova vs Leylah Fernandez (23)

For the full order of play, click here

How can I watch the US Open?

The US Open is being shown live on Sky Sports Tennis throughout the fortnight.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Jack Draper win 1/3

Zhang Zhizhen win 11/4

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.