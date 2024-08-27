Coco Gauff is congratulated by France’s Varvara Gracheva ( Getty Images )

Coco Gauff got off to the perfect start in her defence of the US Open crown with a comfortable win over Varvara Gracheva, while 2017 champion Sloane Stephens suffered a surprise defeat by French player Clara Burel, despite the American winning the first set 6-0.

Guaff’s fellow American Ben Shelton continued his impressive rise, seeing off 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem in straight sets, bringing Thiem’s grand slam career to an end.

Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Ugo Humbert also progressed on the men’s side, while the women’s Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen fought back to see off Amanda Anisimova, as Donna Vekic and Daria Kasatkina also made it into the second round.

On Tuesday, British players Katie Boulter, Emma Raducanu, Dan Evans and Jack Draper all begin their campaigns at Flushing Meadows, after Harriet Dart progressed and Jan Choinski – the German-born Polish-British player who represents the UK – was beaten in a heartbreaking fifth set by Roberto Carballes Baena having battled through qualifying to reach the main draw.

Follow all the latest US Open news, results and build-up to today’s action.