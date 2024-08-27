Katie Boulter v Aliaksandra Sasnovich LIVE: US Open scores as Dan Evans plays Karen Khachanov
The US Open first round continues with Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper also in action at Flushing Meadows
Katie Boulter will get her US Open campaign started this afternoon as she faces Belarussian Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the first round at Flushing Meadows in New York. The British No.1 is scheduled to take to court around4pm BST on Tuesday before fellow Brit Dan Evans takes on Russia’s Karen Khachanov slightly later at 5.15pm.
Boulter has had a good and consistent this year so far. She’s won two WTA Tour titles but has underperformed in the majors. In 2024, she is is yet to progress futher than the second round at a Grand Slam and will be hoping to put in a strong performance this afternoon against a somewhat tricky opponent.
Sasnovich came through the qualifiers to reach the tournament proper and the 30-year-old, who has won 11 singles and seven doubles titles on the ITF Circuit, is in good shape. Evans, meanwhile, will play on Court 6 against the dangerous Khachanov. He has only won five ATP Tour matches all year but may bring comse confidence into the tournament following the fine run alongside Andy Murray in the Olympic doubles tournament in Paris.
Follow all the action from Boulter’s opening US Open match below:
Dominic Thiem’s grand slam career ends at hands of Ben Shelton
Dominic Thiem’s grand slam career is over after losing in the first round of the US Open to American Ben Shelton.
The 30-year-old is retiring after his home tournament in Vienna in October and was given the red-carpet treatment at Flushing Meadows, the venue of his one grand slam win in 2020.
Thiem was handed a wild card and the honour of opening Arthur Ashe on the first day of the tournament but succumbed to a 6-4 6-2 6-2 loss to American 13th seed Ben Shelton.
The Austrian, who has been besieged by injuries in recent years, said he is “happy” about his retirement and is looking forward to life after tennis.
Harriet Dart’s mum brings ‘different dynamic’ to coaching duties
Harriet Dart is enjoying having her mum as her coach for the US Open and says the pair have only had one argument.
Dart made it into the second round at Flushing Meadows for the first time after disposing of Frenchwoman Chloe Paquet 6-1 6-2 on Monday.
With her regular coach Olga Morozova reluctant to travel outside the UK, Dart’s mum Susie stepped up in her absence for the American hard-court swing.
The 26-year-old is through to the second round at Flushing Meadows.
US Open order of play - Tuesday 27 August
Arthur Ashe Stadium
4pm BST start (12pm ET)
Iga Swiatek (1) vs Kamilla Rakhimova
Jannik Sinner (1) vs Mackenzie McDonald
Not before 11pm BST (7pm ET)
Carlos Alcaraz (3) vs Li Tu
Jessica Pegula (6) vs Shelby Rogers
Louis Armstrong Stadium
3pm BST start (11am ET)
Danielle Collins (11) vs Caroline Dolehide
Jelena Ostapenko (10) vs Naomi Osaka
Daniil Medvedev (5) vs Dusan Lajovic
Not before 11pm BST (7pm ET)
Bianca Andreescu vs Jasmine Paolini (5)
Lorenzo Sonego vs Tommy Paul (14)
Grandstand
3pm BST start (11am ET)
Stefanos Tsitsipas (11) vs Thanasi Kokkinakis
Elena Rybkina (4) vs Destanee Aiava
Sebastian Korda (16) vs Corentin Moutet
Not before 10pm BST (6pm ET)
Emma Raducanu vs Sofia Kenin
For the full order of play, click here
Britain’s Harriet Dart books stiff second-round test
Harriet Dart made it through to the second round of the US Open for the first time after breezing past Chloe Paquet in New York.
Dart is enjoying the best period of her career and after making it through to the third round at Wimbledon, she has followed it up by winning her first main draw match at Flushing Meadows.
The 26-year-old dropped just two games in a dominant performance which saw her win 6-1 6-2 and victory will see her ranking rise to a provisional career high of 66 in the world.
She will have her work cut out to repeat her Wimbledon feat as 13th seed Emma Navarro waits in the next round.
Katie Boulter v Aliaksandra Sasnovich
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s US Open action.
Britain’s Katie Boulter is in action at Flushing Meadows and will be taking to court around 4pm today as she begins her campaign in New York.
The British No.1 has not had the best of times in Grand Slams this year, never progressing further than the second round, but it has been a strong year for her overall and she’ll be hoping to finish with a flourish and a long run through this tournament.
Her opponent is qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich who has already won three matches to reach the tournament proper and will be well versed with the conditions ahead of this first round clash.
