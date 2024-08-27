US Open order of play and today’s schedule including Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz
Former champions Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek begin their campaigns in New York
Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner headline the second day of action at the US Open as the first round continues.
Swiatek and Alcaraz were US Open champions in 2022 and return to New York among the favourites for the final grand slam of the year.
Alcaraz won the titles at Roland Garros and Wimbledon and the Spaniard insists he is ready to go despite a worrying ankle twist in training.
Meanwhile, his young rival Sinner arrives at Flushing Meadows under the cloud of two failed anti-doping tests, for which he was cleared of fault.
Here’s today’s US Open order of play for the main show courts at Flushing Meadows
US Open order of play - Tuesday 27 August
Arthur Ashe Stadium
4pm BST start (12pm ET)
Iga Swiatek (1) vs Kamilla Rakhimova
Jannik Sinner (1) vs Mackenzie McDonald
Not before 11pm BST (7pm ET)
Carlos Alcaraz (3) vs Li Tu
Jessica Pegula (6) vs Shelby Rogers
Louis Armstrong Stadium
3pm BST start (11am ET)
Danielle Collins (11) vs Caroline Dolehide
Jelena Ostapenko (10) vs Naomi Osaka
Daniil Medvedev (5) vs Dusan Lajovic
Not before 11pm BST (7pm ET)
Bianca Andreescu vs Jasmine Paolini (5)
Lorenzo Sonego vs Tommy Paul (14)
Grandstand
3pm BST start (11am ET)
Stefanos Tsitsipas (11) vs Thanasi Kokkinakis
Elena Rybkina (4) vs Destanee Aiava
Sebastian Korda (16) vs Corentin Moutet
Not before 10pm BST (6pm ET)
Emma Raducanu vs Sofia Kenin
How can I watch the US Open?
The US Open is being shown live on Sky Sports Tennis throughout the fortnight.
