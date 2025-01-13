Jacob Fearnley comes through ‘rowdy match’ with Nick Kyrgios to land biggest win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Great Britain’s Jacob Fearnley claimed the biggest win of his career at the Australian Open with a straight-sets victory over Nick Kyrgios.

Home favourite Kyrgios, the 2022 Wimbledon finalist, was handicapped by an abdominal strain as Fearnley prevailed 7-6 (3) 6-3 7-6 (2) in two hours and 19 minutes in Melbourne.

The controversial Kyrgios was playing his first grand-slam event since the 2022 US Open after recovering from chronic wrist and hip injuries.

“I was extremely nervous before the match and I didn’t get too much sleep,” Fearnley said in his on-court interview.

“I knew it was going to be a rowdy match. I thought I played good.

“I’m sorry for Nick, I knew he was dealing with some stuff but he played some unbelievable tennis and I thought it was a great match.

“I just tried to focus on myself as best as I could. All things considered it’s probably the best match I’ve ever played.

“I’ve had a few heckles thrown my way in (American) college tennis but this was something I’d never experienced before.”

Fearnley had admitted to feeling anxious about playing Kyrgios on Australian soil, acknowledging that the partisan Melbourne crowd would be against him.

The world number 92 was seeking to take another huge step in his second grand slam – the 23-year-old lost to Novak Djokovic in the second round at Wimbledon last year – following a spectacular rise through the rankings.

Kyrgios saved two break points at 3-3 in the first set, but a couple of grimaces revealed his inner turmoil and the Australian began suggesting that he should not be playing through the pain barrier.

Fearnley was unruffled as Kyrgios’ complaints grew louder and the language directed at his team courtside became more colourful.

The British number three dominated the tie-break with a series of explosive forehand winners and it was the same script in the second set.

The Scot broke early and Kyrgios’ discomfort was clear as he twice called for medical assistance during game breaks.

Kyrgios told his team at the end of the second set that he would “keep going until I can’t anymore”.

The end looked nigh when Kyrgios missed a routine volley at the net and Fearnley broke for a 2-1 lead in the third set.

But Kyrgios broke back for 3-3 before an underarm serve and a spot of showboating got the John Cain Arena crowd on its feet.

Amid see-saw drama Fearnley had break points in successive games and Kyrgios, despite requiring more medical attention, had a set point when 5-4 ahead.

None were taken before Fearnley finally broke Kyrgios’ resistance in a one-sided tie-break.