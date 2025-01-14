Who is Joao Fonseca? 18-year-old Brazilian wonderkid rides winning streak into Australian Open

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Qualifier Joao Fonseca makes his grand slam debut at the Australian Open and faces ninth seed Andrey Rublev while attempting to continue his winning streak.

The 18-year-old Brazilian won the ATP’s NextGen Finals in December to follow in the footsteps of grand slam champions Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

He then backed it up by winning the Challenger in Canberra at the start of the year and progressing through three rounds of qualifying at the Australian Open.

Now on a 13-match win streak, Fonseca has captured the attention in Brazil and was tipped as one to watch ahead of his grand slam debut against Rublev.

The World No 112 grew up in Rio and his talent has been known for some time, winning the US Open junior title in 2023.

Fonseca, who has an explosive forehand and all-court game, also got the chance to be a hitting partner for Alcaraz and Sinner ahead of the ATP Finals in Turin.

He first announced himself by making his ATP Tour debut at his home tournament in Rio as a 16-year-old wildcard.

Fonseca was ranked outside the top 700 a year ago but reached the quarter-finals of the Rio tournament aged 17 a few months later.

open image in gallery Fonseca won the NextGen Finals in December ( Getty Images )

Fonseca then claimed the biggest title of his career at the Next Gen Finals in Saudi Arabia, triumphing against the best teengers in the world.

It’s a tournament previously won by the likes of Alcaraz in 2021 and Sinner in 2019, as well as Stefanos Tstispas in 2018.

He arrived at Australian Open qualifying looking to reach his first grand slam main draw, only to continue his winning streak and reach the first round.