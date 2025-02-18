Slow start costs Emma Raducanu in Dubai defeat to Karolina Muchova

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Great Britain’s Emma Raducanu was knocked out of the the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships by 14th seed Karolina Muchova in a hard-fought second-round showdown.

The 22-year-old fought back from a dreadful start to take the first set to a tie-break, but ultimately went down 7-6 (6) 6-4 to miss out on a last-16 clash with American McCartney Kessler, who had earlier dumped world number three Coco Gauff out of the tournament.

Raducanu, who appeared to be in tears as she went to the umpire’s chair after the second game, suffered a nightmare opening to a rain-delayed encounter, losing both of her service games as she fell 4-0 behind.

However, she broke back in the fifth courtesy of a stunning backhand return down the line before holding serve for the first time, and she was right back in it when she broke for a second time in the ninth game to trail only 5-4.

The Briton saved two set points to take it to a tie-break but it was her 28-year-old Czech opponent who eventually prevailed 8-6.

Raducanu’s disappointment was compounded when she was broken again in the first game of the second set and after failing to convert any of the three break points she earned in the sixth game, it was Muchova who edged across the line 6-4.

Gauff too went out in straight sets as compatriot Kessler claimed a first top-10 win.

The 25-year-old sprang a surprise when she took the first set 6-4 and broke in the first game of the second to pile on the pressure.

The second set proved equally tight, but Gauff was ultimately unable to turn it around as she went down 6-4 7-5.