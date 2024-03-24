Katie Boulter defeats Beatriz Haddad Maia to reach fourth round of Miami Open

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Katie Boulter continued her stellar start to 2024 with a dominant victory over Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia to reach the fourth round of the Miami Open.

The British number one was barely troubled by the 11th seed, whom she beat last month on her way to the San Diego title, as she wrapped up a 6-2 6-3 victory in 90 minutes.

The 27-year-old will meet WTA Tour veteran Victoria Azarenka in the fourth round.

Meanwhile, world number two Aryna Sabalenka went down 6-4 1-6 6-1 to Anhelina Kalinina in what was her second match following the death of her former boyfriend, Konstantin Koltsov.

Koltsov died at the age of 42 on Monday in what police described as an “apparent suicide” in Miami.

Sixth seed Ons Jabeur was upset 6-1 4-6 6-3 by world number 65, while ninth seed Jelena Ostapenko was bundled out in straight sets by Anna Kalinskaya.

Japan’s Naomi Osaka picked up the second victory over a top 20 player in her past four matches, eclipsing world number 17 Elina Svitolina 6-2 7-6 (5).

And world number one Iga Swiatek marked the 100th WTA 1000 match of her career with a straight sets win over Italy’s Camila Giorgi.