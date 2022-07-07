Nick Kyrgios faces Rafael Nadal in a “mouth-watering” Wimbledon men’s semi-final tomrrow.

Nadal defied injury to defeat Taylor Fritz in five sets and will have to play through pain again after suffering from an abdominal problem. Nadal and Kyrgios have clashed on court in the past, with the 36-year-old once accusing Kyrgios of lacking “respect”.

Kyrgios, meanwhile, reached his first grand slam semi-final by defeating Cristian Garin in straight sets. The Australian has won three of his nine matches against Nadal, including his spectacular breakthrough victory over the Spaniard at Wimbledon in 2014.

“Two completely different personalities,” Kyrgios said. “I feel like we respect the hell out of each other, though. I feel like that would be a mouth-watering kind of encounter for everyone around the world. That would probably be the most-watched match of all time. I would argue that.”

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Nick Kyrgios vs Rafael Nadal tomorrow?

Nick Kyrgios vs Rafael Nadal will follow the other semi-final between Cameron Norrie and Novak Djokovic on Centre Court. With play beginning on Centre Court at 1:30pm. Kyrgios and Nadal are unlikely to appear until around 4pm, although it could end up being later than that.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV and is there a live stream?

The BBC will once again be providing full coverage of Wimbledon, in what is Sue Barker’s final year of presenting the Championships. Coverage from the semi-final stage will begin on BBC Two at 12:30pm BST, with BBC One then starting from 1:45pm. The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer while the BBC Sport website will be showing action from around the grounds. Today at Wimbledon presented by Clare Balding will round up the best of the action each night at 8:00pm on BBC Two.

Wimbledon full order of play for day 12

Centre Court (from 1.30pm)

1. Novak Djokovic v Cameron Norrie

2. Nick Kyrgios v Rafael Nadal

*Full order of play yet to be released