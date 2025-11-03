Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Why Madison Keys and Amanda Anisimova didn’t shake hands after WTA Finals match

Keys signalled she was ill and did not want to pass anything on to her fellow American after she was eliminated from the WTA Finals

Jamie Braidwood
Monday 03 November 2025 18:22 GMT
Comments
Amanda Anisimova responds after Madison Keys signals that she did not want to shake hands
Amanda Anisimova responds after Madison Keys signals that she did not want to shake hands (REUTERS)

Madison Keys signalled that she was feeling ill as she avoided shaking hands with Amanda Anisimova after her defeat to her fellow American at the WTA Finals.

Keys, the Australian Open champion, is now out of the WTA Finals after defeats to Iga Swiatek and Anisimova in her first two matches in Riyadh.

Anisimova and Keys both struggled throughout the match, which was their first meeting. Anisimova was visibly upset as she trailed by a set and a break but recovered to win 4-6 6-3 6-2.

After Anisimova sealed victory, Keys made a gesture to Anisimova that she was dealing with an illness and didn’t want to pass it on - pointing towards her chest and stomach area.

Anisimova appeared to laugh it off, with both players instead returning to the side of the court after a brief conversation across the net. Keys also chose not to shake hands with the umpire.

Jasmine Paolini is reportedly also struggling with illness at the WTA Finals, while Keys may decide to withdraw from the tournament ahead of her dead-rubber against Elena Rybakina.

Rybakina is already through as the group winner while Anisimova and Swiatek will meet on Wednesday to determine who go advances as the runner-up.

There was another comeback in the earlier match as Rybakina won 12 of the final 13 games against Swiatek to beat the World No 2, winning 3-6 6-1 6-0.

Swiatek beat Anisimova 6-0 6-0 in the Wimbledon final in July, with the American getting revenge when they met in the US Open quarter-finals a few weeks later.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in