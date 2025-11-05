WTA Finals live: Swiatek faces Anisimova in group decider after Keys withdraws
The winner between Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova will join group winner Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals
Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova meet again with qualification at the WTA Finals on the line, with the winner joining group winner Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals in Riyadh.
Swiatek destroyed Anisimova 6-0 6-0 in the Wimbledon final in July but the American earned revenge at the US Open just a few weeks later as she reached her second consecutive grand slam final.
Anisimova battled from a set down, amid struggles with her game, to beat Madison Keys on Monday, after Swiatek suffered a collapse against Rybakina, losing 12 of the final 13 games in 4-6 6-1 6-0 defeat.
Rybakina is already through after wins against Swiatek and Anisimova, while Keys has withdrawn due to illness and after two defeats - with Ekaterina Alexandrova replacing her as back-up in the dead rubber.
It’s all to play for in the second match between Swiatek and Anisimova, with the victor progressing to the semi-finals where they will face the winner of the other round-robin group.
Sabalenka, Gauff and Pegula all able to qualify
Coco Gauff’s straight-sets victory over Jasmine Paolini and Aryna Sabalenka’s three-sets victory over Jessica Pegula yesterday means all of Gauff, Sabalenka and Pegula are still able to advance to the semi-finals.
Pegula is scheduled to play the already-eliminated Paolini tomorrow, while Sabalenka and Gauff meet in a rematch of their French Open final.
Sabalenka will book her place in the semi-finals regardless of any other outcome with a win over Gauff.
But if Gauff wins in straight-sets and Pegula wins in straight-sets, both Americans will go through and Sabalenka will be out with two wins.
If Pegula wins in straight-sets and Gauff wins in three sets, it will go down to % of games won.
Jasmine Paolini now out of singles and doubles
It’s been a tough week for Jasmine Paolini, who has been struggling with illness too as she faces a demanding schedule across both singles and doubles tournaments.
The Italian was knocked out of the singles yesterday after her defeat to Coco Gauff, having lost her opener to Aryna Sabalenka. She faces a dead-rubber against Jessica Pegula tomorrow - and it would not be a surprise if she were to pull out after dealing with illness in Riyadh.
WTA Finals: Top seeds Paolini and Errani knocked out of doubles
The top seeds in the doubles draw, Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani, have been knocked out in the round-robin phase after defeat to Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens.
With Hsieh Su-Wei and Jelena Ostapenko already through as group winners, second spot was up for grabs and Kudermetova and Mertens won 6-3 6-3 to advance to the semi-finals.
Paolini and Errani had lost to Hsieh and Ostapenko on Monday.
Ekaterina Alexandrova replaces Madison Keys instead of Mirra Andreeva
After Madison Keys withdrew, Elena Rybakina, who is already through to the semi-finals as the group winner, will instead play second alternate Ekaterina Alexandrova in the dead-rubber.
Mirra Andreeva, the first alternate, elected not to face Rybakina as she is also involved in the doubles tournament in Riyadh and “not being fit to play today”.
Madison Keys withdraws from WTA Finals due to illness
Madison Keys has withdrawn from the WTA Finals due to illness after being eliminated from the tournament before her final round-robin match against Elena Rybakina.
Keys signalled that she was feeling ill as she avoided shaking hands with Amanda Anisimova after her defeat to her fellow American on Monday.
The Australian Open champion was knocked out of the WTA Finals after defeats to Iga Swiatek and Anisimova in her first two matches.
After Anisimova sealed victory, Keys made a gesture to Anisimova that she was dealing with an illness and didn’t want to pass it on - pointing towards her chest and stomach area.
WTA group permutations
It’s a simple one today. Elena Rybakina has advanced as group winner after wins against Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova. The winner of Anisimova vs Swiatek will finish second.
Welcome
Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova meet again with qualification at the WTA Finals on the line, with the winner joining group winner Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals in Riyadh.
Swiatek destroyed Anisimova 6-0 6-0 in the Wimbledon final in July but the American earned revenge at the US Open just a few weeks later as she reached her second consecutive grand slam final.
Anisimova battled from a set down, amid struggles with her game, to beat Madison Keys on Monday, after Swiatek suffered a collapse against Rybakina, losing 12 of the final 13 games in 4-6 6-1 6-0 defeat.
Rybakina is already through after wins against Swiatek and Anisimova, while Keys has withdrawn due to illness and after two defeats - with Ekaterina Alexandrova replacing her as back-up in the dead rubber.
It’s all to play for in the second match between Swiatek and Anisimova, with the victor progressing to the semi-finals where they will face the winner of the other round-robin group.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments