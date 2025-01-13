Naomi Osaka reveals impact of LA wildfires with flames ‘three blocks away’ from house

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Los Angeles resident Naomi Osaka has revealed the impact of the wildfires raging across southern California as the four-time grand slam champion revealed the flames have been as close as three blocks away from her house.

Osaka is in Melbourne competing at the Australian Open but sent her wishes to her home city after beating Caroline Garcia in the opening round on Monday.

The 27-year-old said that the wildfires have been on her mind while she has been away and asked friends back home to retrieve valuables such as her daughter Shai’s birth certificate from her home.

“I’ve been watching the fire map and the fire is three blocks from my house,” Osaka said on her on-court interview.

“I had someone go and get my daughter’s birth certificate and all that because I didn’t know what would happen if it burned down.

“I guess I’m sending all my love to LA. I know we hear about fires but I didn’t know how devastating it could be. I hope everyone is doing well and I’m sending them my love.”

Osaka also wrote “I heart LA” on a court-side camera after her interview, after Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek also used their first-round victories at the Australian Open to send messages of support to California.

open image in gallery Coco Gauff writes a message of support for firefighters battling wildfires in Los Angeles at the Australian Open Monday ( AFP via Getty Images )

American Gauff wrote “Stay strong LA. Thank you firefighters” on the camera lens after her 6-3 6-3 victory over Sofia Kenin, while Swiatek put “Sending my love to Malibu and LA”.

Firefighters are bracing for the the return of ferocious Santa Ana winds which are expected to fan the flames of wildfires raging across southern California, as the death toll climbs to at least 24 people.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has described the wildfires as the “worst natural disaster” in U.S. history, with more than 12,000 homes and buildings turned to ashes by the flames.

There is the threat of more damage to come with the National Weather service warning of a “particularly dangerous situation” due to gusts of up to 70mph in mountainous regions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Includes reporting from PA