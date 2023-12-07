Nick Kyrgios to miss Australian Open as entry list revealed

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nick Kyrgios was a notable absentee from the Australian Open’s main draw released on Thursday in a blow for organisers.

The Wimbledon finalist has had an injury-blighted 2023 and said last month “the stars would need to align” for him to be fit for next month’s Grand Slam.

Kyrgios‘s agent was unable to provide immediate comment.

Twice champion Rafa Nadal was named in the draw, having recently confirmed he will play at the warmup Brisbane International after a long injury lay-off.

The Spaniard, a 22-time major winner, has been struggling with a hip flexor problem but is set to return for the first Grand Slam of 2024.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will bid for a record-extending 11th title at Melbourne Park and 25th Grand Slam crown overall.

World number two Aryna Sabalenka will defend her title in the women’s singles, which will see former champions Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki and Angelique Kerber making their Melbourne Park returns after time away from the tour to have children.

British players Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper, Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage have all received direct entry into the draw.

The 2024 Australian Open starts on 14 January and will conclude with the men’s singles final on 28 January.

Reuters