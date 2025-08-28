Cameron Norrie v Novak Djokovic start time: When is US Open match?
Norrie has lost all six matches he has played against Djokovic but the 24-time grand slam champion has struggled so far
Cameron Norrie gets another crack at Novak Djokovic as the pair meet for a place in the US Open fourth round.
Norrie has lost all six matches he has played against the 24-time grand slam champion, including in the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2022 and in last year’s French Open last-16.
Norrie has won just two sets against Djokovic in those meetings, but the 38-year-old has looked vulnerable and out of form so far in New York, struggling past Zachary Svajda in the second round.
Djokovic said he is “frustrated” with how he is playing and if there was ever an opportunity for Norrie to get his first win over the Serbian, it would be now.
When is Cameron Norrie vs Novak Djokovic?
Djokovic will return to the night session on Arthur Ashe Stadium and will play Norrie from midnight UK time (7pm local).
US Open order of play - day six (Friday 29 Aug)
(all times BST)
Arthur Ashe Stadium
from 4.30pm
Carlos Alcaraz (2) vs Luciano Darderi
Jessica Pegula (4) vs Victoria Azarenka
from midnight
Novak Djokovic (7) vs Cameron Norrie
Mirra Andreeva (5) vs Taylor Townsend
Louis Armstrong Stadium
from 4pm
Elena Rybakina (9) vs Emma Raducanu
Ben Shelton (6) vs Adrian Mannarino
from midnight
Aryna Sabalenka (1) vs Leylah Fernandez
Taylor Fritz (4) vs Jerome Kym
