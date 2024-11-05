Novak Djokovic pulls out of ATP Tour Finals as line-up finally confirmed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Defending champion Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the ATP Tour Finals due to injury, bringing his 2024 season to an end.

The 37-year-old has won the Tour Finals in Turin in the last two seasons, and seven times overall, but Djokovic is not fit enough to compete having also pulled out of last week’s Paris Masters.

It means the 24-time grand slam champion, who last featured in the Six Kings Slam exhibition in Saudi Arabia, finishes the year with the Olympic gold medal being his only title.

Djokovic completed the career golden slam by winning his elusive Olympic gold in a memorable final victory over Carlos Alcaraz, but ending the season on one title is his lowest return in 19 years as a professional.

The Serbian competed in just 11 tournaments, also reaching the finals of Wimbledon and Shanghai, and is ending his season now to prepare for 2025. Serbia did not qualify for the Davis Cup finals.

Djokovic had qualified automatically for the ATP Finals but his withdrawal means Alex De Minaur and Andrey Rublev are confirmed for the eight-player tournament in Turin. They join Jannik Sinner, Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz and Casper Ruud.

"It’s quite an honour to qualify for the ATP Finals in Turin. I was really looking forward to being there, but due to an ongoing injury I won’t be playing next week,” Djokovic posted on Instagram.

“Apologies to those who were planning to see me. Wishing all the players a great tournament, see you soon.”

open image in gallery Djokovic defeated Sinner to win his seventh ATP Finals title in 2023 ( Getty Images )

Djokovic defeated Sinner to win the ATP Finals for a seventh time in 2023 but then lost to the Italian at the Australian Open in January. Between them, Sinner and Alcaraz swept the grand slams in 2024.

By not defending his ATP Finals title, Djokovic will drop out of the world’s top four ahead of the first major of the year in Melbourne in 2025, meaning that he could face either Sinner or Alcaraz in the quarter-finals.

Djokovic is one grand slam away from owning the singles record outright, ahead of Margaret Court, and is also one tournament away from joining Roger Federer and Jimmy Connors in the century club on 100 career titles.