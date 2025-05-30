Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Novak Djokovic scheduled to play during Champions League final as French Open request denied

The 24-time grand slam champion had expressed a desire to watch PSG face Inter Milan in Munich

Andy Sims
Friday 30 May 2025 15:00 BST
Comments
Novak Djokovic will headline Saturday night at Roland Garros (PA)
Novak Djokovic will headline Saturday night at Roland Garros (PA)

Novak Djokovic has had his request to watch the Champions League final denied after being scheduled to play on Saturday night.

A host of top players, including Paris Saint-Germain fan Arthur Fils, had pleaded with organisers to ensure their third-round matches did not clash with the big game against Inter Milan in Munich.

Djokovic even said after his win over Corentin Moutet: “It’s going to be PSG that I will support.

“I will definitely watch it if I’m not playing the night session. Yeah, that will be nice. FYI, Roland Garros schedule…”

But the 24-time grand slam champion received bad news on Friday afternoon as his clash with Austrian Filip Misolic will begin at 8.15pm local time, 45 minutes before the final kicks off.

Roland Garros tournament director Amelie Mauresmo does not believe the football will disrupt the tournament.

“The Champions League final won’t change much for us,” she said. “We are trying to do the utmost for the tournament. We are very happy for PSG but we are organising our own event.

“There will be 15,000 people here so we want to give them the best possible match.

“We can’t prohibit people to watch their telephone and to follow the football match simultaneously.

“There won’t be 10 or 20 goals. If once or twice we have a bit of an uproar, it’s going to be fine.”

PA

