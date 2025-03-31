Jakub Mensik ‘living up to potential’ says Novak Djokovic after Miami Open defeat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Novak Djokovic fell short in his bid to claim a 100th ATP title following a straight sets defeat by Czech teenager Jakub Mensik in the Miami Open final but the Serb said losing to his protege made it a little easier to digest.

Djokovic was looking to join Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103) as the only three men in the professional era with 100 or more titles, but the 37-year-old crashed 7-6(7-4) 7-6(7-4) in humid conditions after several hours of rain delays on Sunday.

Despite the disappointment, Djokovic said he was happy that the 19-year-old Mensik was delivering on his potential with his maiden title.

"I'm never really happy to lose, but he's one of the very few players that I would be happier to lose to, to be honest," Djokovic told reporters.

"I've seen him play when he was 15 or 16 and invited him. We had some training blocks together. He was training at my club in Belgrade (in 2022) and to see his development and evolution is really great, amazing.

"I could see back then already that he's going to be one of the top players of the world. I'm super glad that he's using the potential that he has, because he's got the complete game."

open image in gallery Mensik trained at Djokovic's tennis club in 2022 before beating his him in Miami ( AP )

Djokovic said that Mensik would only get better after becoming the second youngest Miami champion since Carlos Alcaraz, who won the trophy in 2022 as an 18-year-old.

"His serve is incredible, powerful, precise and he wins a lot of free points with the first serve," 24-times Grand Slam champion Djokovic added.

"Backhand, as well. Czech school, they always have a great backhand. But forehand, he's improved a lot. And movement for a tall, big guy like that, he slides and moves well. He still can improve, of course. So I'm sure we'll be seeing him around.

"It's unfortunate for me. Two tiebreaks, weird match, weird day with the rain delay and all the things that were happening. I didn't feel my greatest on court, but it is what it is. Nothing to take away from his victory."