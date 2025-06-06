Defeat to Jannik Sinner could be my last match at Roland Garros – Novak Djokovic

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Novak Djokovic admitted his French Open semi-final defeat by Jannik Sinner could be his last match at Roland Garros.

The 38-year-old came up short in his bid for a record 25th grand slam title in a 6-4 7-5 7-6 (3) loss to the world number one.

Afterwards he paused to wave goodbye to an appreciative crowd on Court Philippe-Chatrier, where he won the title three times.

He said: “It was just a great sense of gratitude for the kind of support that I received tonight. It was incredible.

“I don’t think I have ever received this much support in this stadium in my career in big matches against the best players in the world. So I’m very, very honoured to experience that, obviously.

“I mean, this could have been the last match ever I played here, so I don’t know. That’s why I was a bit more emotional, even in the end.

“But if this was the farewell match at Roland Garros for me in my career, it was a wonderful one in terms of the atmosphere and what I got from the crowd.”

Asked how long he has been pondering whether this may have been one final au revoir to Paris, the Serbian said: “Not long.

“You know, I don’t know. I don’t know really what tomorrow brings in a way at this point in my career. You know, I’m going to keep on keeping on, yes?

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

“Obviously Wimbledon is next, which is my childhood favourite tournament. I’m going to do everything possible to get myself ready.

“I guess my best chances maybe are Wimbledon, you know, to win another slam – or a faster hard court, maybe Australia or something like that.

“I said it could have been my last match. I didn’t say it was. So I don’t know right now – 12 months at this point in my career is quite a long time.

“Do I wish to play more? Yes, I do. But will I be able to play in 12 months’ time here again? I don’t know. I don’t know.

“So, yeah, I mean, that’s all I can say for the moment.”

Sinner, who will face second seed and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday – their first meeting in a grand slam final – paid tribute to Djokovic.

“I think we saw that the match was a very tough match for both of us,” he said.

“I tried to stay there, you know, mentally trying to play every point in the right way with the good intensity.

“I’m very, very happy. It’s amazing to see him still playing this kind of level he produces and the physical shape he’s in, it’s amazing.

“So that was a very, very tough match, but I’m very happy to be in the final here.”