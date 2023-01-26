When is Novak Djokovic’s next match at the Australian Open?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Novak Djokovic continues his bid to win a 10th Australian Open title when he takes on Tommy Paul in the semi-finals on Friday.

Djokovic has been in supreme form since overcoming a troublesome hamstring injury and thrashed both Alex De Minaur and Andrey Rublev in straight sets to reach another Australian Open semi-final.

The 35-year-old has won all nine of his previous Australian Open semi-final matches and is the strong favourite ahead of his meeting with the American Paul, who will be playing in his first grand slam semi-final.

Djokovic has been caught up in fresh controversy in Melbourne after his father was filmed posing with Vladimir Putin supporters at the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul?

The match is scheduled to take place at 8:30am GMT on Friday 27 January, following the other semi-final between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov.

How to watch the Australian Open 2023

You can watch the Australian Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Sky has also announced that starting today, Discovery+ will be available at no extra cost for Sky customers, including for Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers.

If you’re not already a Sky customer, you can get a Sky Stream box, which comes with Sky TV and a Netflix basic plan. The device is currently discounted in Sky’s winter sale (was £26 per month, now £24 per month, Sky.com). This is Sky’s new device, and doesn’t require a satellite dish as it streams Sky directly over wifi.

Meanwhile, ESPN has the rights in the US.

Australian Open 2023 tournament schedule

Friday 27 January: Men’s singles - semi-finals

Saturday 28 January: Women’s singles final

Sunday 29 January: Men’s singles final

Order of play - Friday 27th January

Rod Laver Arena

Not before 03:30 GMT

Karen Khachanov vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

From 08:30 GMT

Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul