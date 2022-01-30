Rafa Nadal has been praised for his “fighting spirit” shown in a comeback win in the Australian Open final by the man who dominated so many headlines before the tournament started - Novak Djokovic.

The world No1 endured two weeks of on-again-off-again training and preparations for the competition, having his visa application rejected and going through appeals and hotel confinement before he was ultimately deported from Australia.

That took much of the pre-Open focus off any other competitor who stood a chance of success and left the door wide open for the trophy, which Nadal claimed on Sunday after a five-set epic against Daniil Medvedev. And after he came back from two sets down to claim a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title, leaving Djokovic and Roger Federer one behind in the all-time list, Djokovic was quick to take to Twitter to praise the four finalists, including Nadal’s career-long triumph.

He tweeted: “Congratulations to [Nadal] for 21st GS. Amazing achievement. Always impressive fighting spirit that prevailed another time. Enhorabuena.[Medvedev] gave it his all out there and played with the passion and determination we have come to expect from him.

“There has been some outstanding tennis played at this year’s #AusOpen and the finals were exceptional. Congratulations to [women’s singles champion] Ash Barty for an amazing performance in front of her home crowd and to Danielle Collins for an incredible tournament.”