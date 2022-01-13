Novak Djokovic is “playing by his own rules” in his Australian visa saga, according to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The No 4 seed for the Australian Open 2022 insists Djokovic put the Grand Slam at risk with his actions to enter the country with an exemption for the Covid-19 vaccination, despite clearly-outlined rules and regulations given to the players from the ATP.

Djokovic is still waiting to hear if the Australian government will push to revoke his visa once more after admitting to providing misleading information over his whereabouts following a positive Covid test last month.

And Djokovic’s decisions appear to have alienated his fellow players with Tsitsipas claiming he has made those who took the vaccine “look like fools”.

“For sure he has been playing by his own rules, doing something not many players have the guts to go and do. Especially after ATP announced certain criteria to enter the country,” the Greek player told WIO News.

“Nobody would have thought I could come to Australia unvaccinated and not follow the protocols they gave me.

“It takes a lot of daring to do, and putting the Grand Slam at risk. I don’t think many players could do that. I chose to go and be 100 percent ready for whatever was to come and not have to think about anything else.

“For me it worked in one way, for Novak another way, it doesn’t mean mine is the right one and Novak’s is the wrong one. It’s just each person’s perception.

Stefanos Tsitsipas has criticised Novak Djokovic (Getty)

“There are two ways to look at it. Every single player almost, the stats say 90 percent of the players have been vaccinated and did what they had to do to come and perform in Australia. One side of it is we followed the protocols to compete in Australia and been very disciplined in that part.

“The other sense I’d say it kind of seemed like not everybody is playing by the rules. A very small majority of that percentage chose to follow their own way. It makes the majority look like they’re all fools or something.”