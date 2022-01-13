✕ Close Tennis star Novak Djokovic was back on the tennis court in Melbourne

Novak Djokovic now has an opponent to prepare for in the first round of the Australian Open, that’s despite a decision over his visa still up in the air just days before the tournament starts. But the Serbian can now be reasonably expected to take on compatriot next week despite a delay to the draw suggesting that a decision over his visa from minister for immigration Alex Hawke was imminent.

Hawke is still considering the possibility of “a personal power of cancellation”, a move which could yet drag on for several days. The men’s world number one broke his silence over a number of accusations of breaking Covid protocol on Wednesday, and he conceded that he broke isolation and conducted an interview with French newspaper L’Equipe despite knowing that he was positive for the virus, such a transgression could result in up to five years in prison if proven that he lied about his positive test.

Djokovic’s problems rumble on further, too, with yet further questions, possibly from the Australian Border Force, over claims he misconstrued information on his travel declaration form, saying he had not travelled elsewhere before heading Down Under - despite photos emerging of him training in Spain just before the new year. Andy Murray has acknowledged Djokovic is likely to have to answer questions in public, too, after the isolation controversy, but hopes the Serbian can get back to focusing on tennis now.

Follow all the latest news and updates as Djokovic prepares for the Australian Open below.