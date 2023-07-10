Jump to content

Who is Wimbledon star Novak Djokovic’s wife Jelena and how many children does he have?

The seven-time champion is bidding to retain his title yet again, with his wife supporting him at SW19

Alex Pattle
Monday 10 July 2023 12:35
Comments
Wimbledon star reveals she gave away Harry Styles tickets to play on Sunday

Novak Djokovic is back in action at Wimbledon on Monday, resuming his clash with Hubert Hurkacz after Sunday’s curfew halted the third-round match.

Djokovic, a seven-time champion at SW19 and the reigning title holder, carries a 7-6(6), 7-6(6) lead onto Centre Court, where he will be cheered on by his family and team in the stands.

FOLLOW LIVE: Wimbledon – latest updates and results from Monday 10 July

Djokovic’s wife, Jelena, is among those supporting him at the All England Club. Jelena, 37, married her 36-year-old husband in 2014, though the pair met in high school in their native Serbia.

They did not begin dating until around a decade later, however, and in 2016 they recalled an awkward first date at a bar in Monte Carlo. “In my eyes, at the time, it was a very exclusive place to take her,” Novak said: “I wanted to impress her, so I found this very good restaurant.” But Jelena said: “Awkward moment, he wants to order for me, and it wasn’t what I expected.”

Having ordered steak – Jelena’s favourite – Novak then “called the waiter over and explained the steak was underdone”. The waiter said: “You ordered the steak tartare, it’s always served raw.” In the 2016 interview, Novak finished by saying: “Whenever we see a steak tartare on the menu, it reminds us of our first date.”

The record 23-time slam champion and his wife, who is CEO of the Novak Djokovic Foundation, have two children together: son Stefan, born in 2014, and daughter Tara, born in 2017.

Also present in Djokovic’s box at Wimbledon is his coach, Goran Ivanisevic – a former world No 2, who won Wimbledon in 2001.

Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic (left) watches on at Wimbledon, where he was champion in 2001

(Getty Images)

Djokovic’s parents – his mother Dijana and father Srdjan – are also often seen supporting him at tournaments.

