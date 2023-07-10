✕ Close Highlights from day 5 at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic will need to resume his Wimbledon fourth-round match against Hubert Hurkacz on Monday after play was suspended due to the 11pm curfew.

Djokovic won two tiebreaks to take a two-set lead against the big-serving Hurkacz, who squandered a 6-3 advantage in the first decider on what was a dramatic middle Sunday at the Championships.

Earlier, Iga Swiatek saved two match points to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time as the World No 1 battled from a set down to defeat Belinda Bencic.

The four-time grand slam winner looked in trouble against the Olympic champion but found brilliant winners to force the third set, where Swiatek showed her class to advance.

Elsewhere, Belarusian Victoria Azarenka blamed “drunk” fans in the Wimbledon crowd after she was booed off court following her defeat to Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina.

As expected, there was no handshake at the net but Azarenka was then loudly booed after her three-set defeat on Court One.

