Wimbledon 2023 LIVE: Novak Djokovic match suspended after Iga Swiatek survives thriller
Djokovic will need to resume his quest for an eighth Wimbledon crown on Monday after Swiatek saved two match points in a thrilling comeback
Novak Djokovic will need to resume his Wimbledon fourth-round match against Hubert Hurkacz on Monday after play was suspended due to the 11pm curfew.
Djokovic won two tiebreaks to take a two-set lead against the big-serving Hurkacz, who squandered a 6-3 advantage in the first decider on what was a dramatic middle Sunday at the Championships.
Earlier, Iga Swiatek saved two match points to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time as the World No 1 battled from a set down to defeat Belinda Bencic.
The four-time grand slam winner looked in trouble against the Olympic champion but found brilliant winners to force the third set, where Swiatek showed her class to advance.
Elsewhere, Belarusian Victoria Azarenka blamed “drunk” fans in the Wimbledon crowd after she was booed off court following her defeat to Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina.
As expected, there was no handshake at the net but Azarenka was then loudly booed after her three-set defeat on Court One.
Follow live updates, scores and results from SW19 below.
Wimbledon 2023: What time will Novak Djokovic play tomorrow?
It adds to an already packed day of action at the All England Club, which is highlighted by the mouth-watering clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Matteo Berrettini
There is also the clash between two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and last year’s runner-up Ons Jabeur, as well as Elena Rybakina’s match against Beatriz Haddad Maia.
What time will Novak Djokovic play at Wimbledon tomorrow?
Djokovic’s match was suspended due to the Wimbledon curfew
Iga Swiatek comes back from the brink and is now ready to win Wimbledon
If Iga Swiatek goes on to win Wimbledon 2023 and, make no mistake, Swiatek has proved she is now capable of winning Wimbledon 2023, then this match may just be the turning point in her tournament and maybe in her entire relationship with grass-court tennis.
To say the world No 1 was on the brink of elimination would be the mother of all understatements. At a set and 6-5, 15-40 down facing two match points in a contest where everything had seemed to be conspiring for a Belinda Bencic victory, she was basically in the taxi on her way home.
Yet she dug deep, probably deeper than she ever has on a surface that she openly admits she is “still trying to figure out” to smack a forehand winner down the line and then a backhand winner cross-court.
True champions shine brightest in the darkest moments and Swiatek was luminescent as she turned the tide to somehow snatch a 6-7, 7-6, 6-3victory in a three-hour thriller that earned her a standing ovation from an enthralled Centre Court crowd.
By Luke Baker
Andrey Rublev hits ‘one of Wimbledon’s great shots’ in epic Centre Court win
Seventh seed Andrey Rublev dived into the quarter-finals of Wimbledon with an extraordinary shot to bring up match point against Alexander Bublik.
Rublev was in the middle of the baseline when Bublik hit what he, and everyone else on Centre Court, thought was a clean winner down the line.
But the Russian dived forward, got a racket on the ball and somehow floated it over the net.
“That is one of the great shots we’ve seen here in years,” exclaimed John McEnroe on commentary as Bublik scratched his head in disbelief.
Jamie Murray forced into forfeit despite doubles win with Taylor Townsend
Jamie Murray was forced to do press-ups as a punishment by his hardline partner Taylor Townsend after their mixed doubles win at Wimbledon.
Britain’s Murray and American Townsend needed two tie-breaks, the second a marathon ending 15-13, to beat Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Jan Zielinski.
Murray had earlier won in the men’s doubles with Australian partner Michael Venus in three sets against Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler.
But that gruelling schedule did not stop Townsend from making the Scot do a forfeit alongside her for not serving well enough.
Novak Djokovic halted by Wimbledon curfew after schedule havoc looms
Novak Djokovic will have to cancel his day off and work overtime after falling foul of Wimbledon’s stubborn scheduling.
The defending champion and title favourite was leading by two sets, 7-6 (6) 7-6 (6), against Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz when play was suspended at 10.35pm.
Wimbledon chiefs will again be under scrutiny for their insistence on starting play no earlier than 1.30pm on Centre Court despite knowing it cannot go past the council-imposed 11pm curfew.
Andrey Rublev’s five-set win over Alexander Bublik took three hours and 17 minutes, before Iga Swiatek beat Belinda Bencic in three sets, two of which were tie-breaks, which also took just over three hours.
Wimbledon 2023: Why is there a curfew and what are the rules?
When is the Wimbledon curfew?
The Wimbledon curfew is at 11pm local time (6pm ET) and has been in place since 2009 when Centre Court’s roof opened, introduced by Merton Council in order to obtain planning permission for the roof.
A statement from Wimbledon in 2018 read: “The 11pm curfew is a Planning Condition applied to balance the consideration of the local residents with the scale of an international tennis event that takes place in a residential area.
“The challenge of transport connectivity and getting visitors home safely is also a key consideration.”
What are the curfew rules?
The rules state that a match is not permitted to go beyond 11pm (6pm ET).
Wimbledon LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz - play suspended
And that’s it for the evening! We’re past 10.30pm so the players are being taken off to resume tomorrow. They wouldn’t have completed another set before the 11pm curfew.
The All England Club have got themselves in a bit of a pickle with scheduling this fortnight and another four-game day on Centre is upcoming. I imagine these two will resume as the second match on tomorrow.
Wimbledon LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz latest score
SET DJOKOVIC! Novak Djokovic 7-6, 7-6 (8-6) Hubert Hurkacz
A Djokovic smash isn’t a clean winner but Hurkacz’s return is netted, a second set point for Djokovic, although on the Hurkacz serve. IT’S THERE! Hurkacz goes wide with a mid-court forehand and NOVAK DJOKOVIC WINS THE SECOND SET
*denotes next server
Wimbledon LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz latest score
Novak Djokovic 7-6, 6-6 (6-6) Hubert Hurkacz
A rueful smile from Djokovic as another Hurkacz serve flies past him. He responds with a big serve of his own that leaves a simple forehand volley to be put away.
Then Hurkacz gets the mini-break for 5-4! Powerful groundstrokes mean Djokovic is unable to get the ball back. If he wins both of his serves, he wins the set... But Djokovic hits back! He wins the first point when Hurkacz nets and it’s as you were at 5-5.
Then a poor Hurkacz volley is easy for Djokovic to get to and he has set point on his own serve. IT’S SAVED! An epic point and Hurkacz looks in control but moon balls a forehand from the back of the court to allow Djokovic back in the point but after a mammoth rally, the Serbian nets.
We change ends again at 6-6.
*denotes next server
Wimbledon LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz latest score
Novak Djokovic 7-6, 6-6 (3-3) Hubert Hurkacz
Djokovic serves first in the tiebreak and it’s immediately an unreturned serve as Hurkacz nets. A volley then goes just wide, so Djokovic has the early mini-break.
But a great backhand passing shot down the line from Hurkacz cancels that out! Then a gorgeous sliced backhand hits the line and spins away from Djokovic. So we’re back on serve at 3-3 at the change of ends.
*denotes next server
