Wimbledon order of play and Monday’s schedule
Former Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini takes on world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the match of the day
A mouth-watering clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Matteo Berrettini highlights the fourth-round action at Wimbledon as the second week of the Championships get underway.
Berrettini is enjoying a spectacular return to form two years on from reaching the Wimbledon final and the big-serving Italian will be a huge test of Alcatraz’s title ambitions.
The world No 1 defeated another huge server in Nicolas Jarry in the third round but Berrettini represents a step up in class, and has looked impressive in straight-sets wins over Alex de Minaur and Alexander Zverev.
It will follow the match of the day on the women’s draw as two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova battles last year’s runner-up Ons Jabeur, who is beginning to rediscover her form after coming from a set down to defeat Bianca Andreescu in the previous round.
There is also the resumption of Novak Djokovic’s fourth-round match with Hubert Hurkacz to fit in, with the defending champion taking a two-set lead into Monday after play was suspeded due to the Wimbledon curfew.
Here’s Monday’s intended order of play.
Today’s order of play
CENTRE COURT - 13:30 START (8:30 ET)
1. Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) [13] vs Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [3]
Not before 14:30
2. Novak Djokovic (SRB [2] vs Hubert Hurkacz (POL) [17] TF - 7-6 7-6
3. Ons Jabeur (TUN) [6] v Petra Kvitova (CZE) [9]
4. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [1] v Matteo Berrettini (ITA)
No.1 COURT - 13:00 START (8:00 ET)
1. Daniil Medvedev [3] v Jiri Lehacka (CZE)
2. Ekaterina Alexandrova [21] v Aryna Sabalenka [2]
3. Grigor Dmitrov (BUL) [21] v Holger Rune (DEN) [6]
No.2 COURT - 11:00 START (6:00 ET)
1. Madison Keys (USA) [25] vs Mirra Andreeva
2. Christopher Eubanks (USA) vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [5]
