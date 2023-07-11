What time will Novak Djokovic play at Wimbledon today?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The quarter-finals of Wimbledon are upon us, with Novak Djokovic facing Andrey Rublev as the defending champion continues his hunt of a fifth consecutive title at the All England Club.

Djokovic will play for the third day in a row as he faces seventh seed Rublev after overcoming Hubert Hurkacz across two days in the fourth round.

Djokovic, a seven-time champion in SW19, led the big-serving Pole by two sets to one on Sunday night but could not see off Hurkacz before the 11pm curfew. The world No 2 then dropped a set upon the resumption of their fourth-round clash on Monday, before ultimately winning in four.

FOLLOW LIVE - Wimbledon latest scores as Djokovic faces Rublev

The 36-year-old thrashed Rublev in the Australian Open quarter-finals earlier this season and the Russian is still looking to make his first grand slam final, but Djokovic knows he will be playing a dangerous opponent.

“Rublev is a fantastic player who’s got one of the best forehands in the game,” Djokovic said. “Brings a lot of intensity to the court, he kind of scares off his opponents across the net. I have lots of respect for him.”

When will Novak Djokovic play at Wimbledon?

Djokovic vs Rublev is the second match of the day on Centre Court, following Iga Swiatek’s match against Elina Svitolina.

With play on Centre Court starting at 1:30pm BST, Djokovic will not take to the court until at least 3pm on Tuesday afternoon, although it could be later if Swiatek and Svitolina is a close match over three sets.

Tuesday’s order of play

CENTRE COURT - 13:30 START (8:30 ET)

1. Iga Swiatek (POL) [1] vs Elina Svitolina (UKR)

2. Andrey Rublev [7] vs Novak Djokovic (SRB) [2]

No.1 COURT - 13:00 START (8:00 ET)

1. Jessica Pegula (USA) [4] vs Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)

2. Jannik Sinner (ITA) [8] vs Roman Safiullin

3. Kim Clijsters (BEL) / Martina Hingis (SUI) vs Francesca Schiavone (ITA) / Roberta Vinci (ITA)