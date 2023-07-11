✕ Close Wimbledon umpire warns fans not to pop champagne bottles as players attempt serve

Loading....

World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz battled past former runner-up Matteo Berrettini on Monday, reaching the quarter-finals of Wimbledon with a four-set win. In an entertaining clash on Centre Court, Alcaraz fought from a set down to overcome the Italian 3-6 6-3 6-3 6-3, setting up a match with Holger Rune, who downed Grigor Dimitrov in four sets. Alcaraz vs Rune will mark the first Wimbledon quarter-final of the Open Era to be contested between two men under 21 years old.

Earlier, Novak Djokovic advanced to the quarter-finals after defeating Hubert Hurkacz in four sets upon the resumption of their fourth-round clash, while the shock of the day was produced by Christopher Eubanks as the unseeded American stunned Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets.

Defending champion Elena Rybakina will face Ons Jabeur in the women’s quarter-finals, in a rematch of last year’s final after the Tunisian beat Petra Kvitova in straight sets. Elsewhere, Mirra Andreeva’s run is over after her defeat by Madison Keys in the fourth round, with the 16-year-old Russian qualifier refusing to shake hands with the umpire after a controversial end to the contest.

Follow live updates, scores and results from SW19 below.