Wimbledon 2023 LIVE: Carlos Alcaraz beats Matteo Berrettini after Novak Djokovic survives test
Alcaraz defeated Berrettini to reach the quarter-finals after Djokovic beat Hubert Hurkacz to resume his quest for an eighth Wimbledon crown
World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz battled past former runner-up Matteo Berrettini on Monday, reaching the quarter-finals of Wimbledon with a four-set win. In an entertaining clash on Centre Court, Alcaraz fought from a set down to overcome the Italian 3-6 6-3 6-3 6-3, setting up a match with Holger Rune, who downed Grigor Dimitrov in four sets. Alcaraz vs Rune will mark the first Wimbledon quarter-final of the Open Era to be contested between two men under 21 years old.
Earlier, Novak Djokovic advanced to the quarter-finals after defeating Hubert Hurkacz in four sets upon the resumption of their fourth-round clash, while the shock of the day was produced by Christopher Eubanks as the unseeded American stunned Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets.
Defending champion Elena Rybakina will face Ons Jabeur in the women’s quarter-finals, in a rematch of last year’s final after the Tunisian beat Petra Kvitova in straight sets. Elsewhere, Mirra Andreeva’s run is over after her defeat by Madison Keys in the fourth round, with the 16-year-old Russian qualifier refusing to shake hands with the umpire after a controversial end to the contest.
Follow live updates, scores and results from SW19 below.
All-British pair reach women’s doubles quarter-finals for first time in 40 years
Wildcards Naiktha Bains and Maia Lumsden hailed becoming the first all-British pair to reach the quarter-finals of the Wimbledon women’s doubles in 40 years as “surreal”.
The rookie duo added Slovakians Viktoria Hruncakova and Tereza Mihalikova to their impressive list of scalps thanks to a stirring 6-3 6-7 (5) 6-3 win.
Jo Durie and Anne Hobbs were the previous British team to reach the last eight of the tournament in south-west London, doing so in 1983 before being beaten by top seeds Martina Navratilova and Pam Shriver in the semi-finals.
Novak Djokovic breaks code on Hubert Hurkacz serve to reach last eight
Novak Djokovic belatedly reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals after polishing off Hubert Hurkacz on Monday.
The seven-time champion’s plans for a day off were scuppered by the strict 11pm curfew in SW19, meaning the match was halted on Sunday evening with Djokovic two sets to the good.
Upon returning to Centre Court, Djokovic was inconvenienced further when Polish 17th seed Hurkacz stole the third set.
But the 36-year-old hit back to register a 7-6 (6) 7-6 (6) 5-7 6-4 victory and book a 14th quarter-final at the Championships.
He said: “Big credit for Hubert for playing an amazing match, tough luck for him. He put up a great performance.”
Andy Murray has a lot of good tennis left in him, says brother Jamie
Andy Murray will be back at Wimbledon next year and still has plenty of “good tennis in him”, according to brother Jamie.
Murray, a two-time winner in SW19, was beaten in five sets in the second round at this year’s Championships by fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.
At 36 years old, his chances of going deep into grand slams again are dwindling, but doubles star Jamie Murray still believes his sibling can operate at the top level.
“Will he be back? I hope so,” he said. “Look, I think he still has a lot of good tennis in him. I think he needs to find his mojo and get out there and play some ball.”
Tearful Beatriz Haddad Maia retires from fourth-round clash with Elena Rybakina
Beatriz Haddad Maia was left in tears after she was forced to retire during her fourth-round match with defending champion Elena Rybakina.
The Brazilian was enjoying her best run at Wimbledon, having never previously got past the second round, but hopes of a first quarter-final appearance were taken away from her when she suffered a hip injury early in the first set.
She had a lengthy medical timeout trailing 3-1 and tried to carry on but after being unable to move during a Rybakina service game it was clear that she could not continue.
Having been in tears throughout the last game, she reluctantly walked to the net and shook hands with the score at 4-1.
It meant that Rybakina’s smooth progress continued as she was on court for just 21 minutes and was able to put her feet up to watch Ons Jabeur beat Petra Kvitova for the chance to play her in the quarter-finals.
Has Ons Jabeur found the key to Wimbledon revenge against Elena Rybakina?
Within one hour and two minutes, last year’s runner-up Ons Jabeur had beaten Petra Kvitova and sealed a rematch with Elena Rybakina, the woman who beat her in the 2022 Wimbledon final.
“I respect a lot what Petra has done for women’s tennis,” Jabeur said on court, having just played as if she had no respect for whatsoever for the two-time champion. She then, ironically, went on to talk of the lack of “mercy” that Rybakina has for her opponents, yet perhaps the greatest characteristic that Jabeur displayed against Kvitova was that same kind of ruthlessness.
“It will be a difficult match,” she admitted. “It was a difficult final last year, [the quarter-final] is definitely going to bring a lot of memories. I’m probably going for my revenge.”
In pursuit of that revenge, Jabeur will have to be ruthless against Rybakina.
Tuesday’s order of play and schedule at Wimbledon
The quarter-finals of Wimbledon are upon us, with Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek both in action on Tuesday as the favourites continue their respective bids for the singles trophies.
Defending men’s champion Djokovic will play for the third day in a row, as he faces seventh seed Andrey Rublev after overcoming Hubert Hurkacz across two days. Djokovic, a seven-time champion in SW19, led the big-serving Pole by two sets to one on Sunday night but could not see off Hurkacz before the 11pm curfew. The world No 2 then dropped a set upon the resumption of their fourth-round clash on Monday, before ultimately winning in four.
Novak Djokovic calls for earlier Centre Court start times amid Wimbledon disruption
Novak Djokovic has called for Wimbledon to overhaul its scheduling and start play earlier on Centre Court.
The seven-time champion fell foul of the All England Club’s insistence on beginning matches at 1.30pm when his fourth-round match against Hugo Hurkacz had to be suspended on Sunday night due to the council-imposed 11pm curfew.
Andy Murray’s match with Stefanos Tsitsipas last week also had to be carried over into a second day, while Djokovic’s third-round clash against Stan Wawrinka concluded with only 14 minutes to spare.
Wimbledon chief executive Sally Bolton said on Monday morning that there is no guarantee that an earlier start time will be considered on Centre Court for next year’s tournament. But Djokovic, who returned to finish off Hurkacz in four sets on Monday afternoon, was unequivocal in his response when asked if matches should start earlier.
“I think so. I agree with that,” said the 23-time grand slam winner. “Obviously curfew is probably something that is much more difficult to change, I understand, because of the community and the residential area we are in. I think the matches could be pushed at least to start at 12pm. I think it would make a difference.”
Carlos Alcaraz’s impossible shot could be the making of a Wimbledon champion
To be Carlos Alcaraz is to believe that anything is possible on a tennis court, to believe that every point and every shot is an opportunity to produce something special. On a sensational evening on Centre Court, the 20-year-old Spaniard radiated that confidence in every forehand, return and movement, as he came from behind to defeat the former Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini in four sets and reach the quarter-finals.
This should not look this easy, but to be Carlos Alcaraz is to believe that you can take on one of the biggest serves in the world and reduce it to a relatively average level. It is to see a volley that lands so wide it almost falls in the front row and not only reach it, but flick it around the posts and down the line. It is to believe that you can rock up at Wimbledon, on only your fourth tournament on grass, and confidently state that you can go and win the whole thing.
“I knew it was going to be really tough, Matteo is a great player, he made the final here on grass,” said Alcaraz. “He’s playing great. It’s not easy after losing the first set. I knew I was going to have my chances. Something I’ve been working on is to stay focused and not lose my mind a little bit. That part I did great.
“It’s something that I really wanted. Last year I lost in the fourth round. I came here this year with that goal: first get into the quarter-finals, and now I’m looking for more.
“My dream is to play a final here, to win the title one day. I hope I reach that dream this year, but right now it’s great to be in the quarter-finals.”
