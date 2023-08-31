Jump to content

US Open order of play and Thursday’s tennis schedule

Andy Murray, Carlos Alcaraz and Jessica Pegula are all in action at Flushing Meadows

Karl Matchett
Thursday 31 August 2023 08:34
Comments
(Getty Images)

The 2023 US Open continues as the second round of the men’s and women’s singles gets underway in New York, with Andy Murray one of the early big names in action at Flushing Meadows.

His encounter with Grigor Dimitrov takes place at Arthur Ashe Stadium, with fellow Brits Jodie Burrage and Katie Boulter also set to continue their adventures.

Elsewhere, in the women’s singles the headline names include third seed Jessica Pegula, and Aryna Sabalenka, while two of the top three men’s seeds are also playing today - Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev, following No.2 seed Novak Djokovic’s win yesterday.

Remarkably, all seven competing Brits made it through the first round of the men’s and women’s singles but the first of those are now out after qualifier Lily Miyazaki was defeated by Belinda Bencic.

Here’s the order of play and schedule for Wednesday 30 August at Flushing Meadows.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

From 12pm ET/5pm BST

Andy Murray (Britain) v 19-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria)

Yanina Wickmayer (Belgium) v 17-Madison Keys (U.S.)

1-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) v Lloyd Harris (South Africa)

Patricia Maria Tig (Romania) v 3-Jessica Pegula (U.S.)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

From 11am ET/4pm BST

Lorenzo Sonego (Italy) v 6-Jannik Sinner (Italy)

Jodie Burrage (Britain) v 2-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)

26-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) v Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia)

13-Daria Kasatkina (Russia) v Sofia Kenin (U.S.)

3-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) v Christopher O’Connell (Australia)

GRANDSTAND

From 11am ET/4pm BST

M. Mmoh (USA) v J. Isner (USA)

M. Trevisan (ITA) v M. Vondrousova (CZE)-9

G. Monfils (FRA) v A. Rublev (N)-8

O. Jabeur (TUN)-5 v L. Noskova (CZE)

COURT 5

From 11am ET/4pm BST

Y. Wang (CHI) v K. Boulter (GB)

M. Berrettini (ITA) v A. Rinderknech (FRA)

N. Jarry (CHI)-23 v A. Michelsen (USA)

A. Mannarino and A. Rinderknech (FRA) v E. Spizzirri and T. Zink (UZA)

COURT 17

From 11am ET/4pm BST

A. Zverev (GER)-12 v D. Altmaier (GER)

T. Etcheverry (ARG)-30 v S. Wawrinka (SUI)

P. Martic (CRO) v M. Bouzkova (CZE)-31

G. Minnen (BEL) v S. Vickery (USA)

For full schedule, click here

