The women’s quarter-finals take place at Wimbledon on Tuesday with just two former grand slam champions left in the singles draw.

Ashleigh Barty, the world No 1 and 2019 French Open champion, defeated Barbora Krejcikova in straight sets to secure her place in the last eight and is now the favourite to lift the title on Saturday. First, she will have to get through fellow Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, though, who ended Emma Raducanu’s remarkable run to the fourth round.

The other remaining grand slam winner is Angelique Kerber, the 2018 Wimbledon champion, who defeated Coco Gauff in impressive fashion in the fourth round. The German has not dropped a set since losing a tiebreak in her opening match and will face Karolina Muchova on Court One. Muchova reached the semi-finals at the Australian Open earlier this year, when she defeated Barty, and will provide Kerber’s toughest test yet.

Former world No 1 Karolina Pliskova has reached the last eight at Wimbledon for the first time in her career as she attempts to finally break her duck at the grand slams. She faces Viktorija Golubic, who was unseeded in the draw and had never previously made it past the second round at Wimbledon.

The last quarter-final sees Ons Jabeur face Aryna Sabalenka. Jabeur produced a stunning performance to defeat Garbine Muguruza in the third round and rallied from a set down to emphatically defeat Iga Swiatek on Monday. Sabalenka, whose powerful game suits the grass very well, has made it to the quarter-finals for the first time in her career despite already being ranked No 4 in the world. Here is everything you need to know:

When is it?

Wimbledon gets underway on Monday 28 June and will conclude with the men’s final on Sunday 11 July.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Championships will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC Two with access to all 18 courts available via the red button. Online viewers can watch the action on the BBC iPlayer.

BBC Two will also broadcast Today at Wimbledon at 8pm every evening to recap the day’s play.

Order of play for day eight (play starts at 11:00 unless specified)

Centre Court (play starts at 13:30)

(14) Hubert Hurkacz (Pol) v (2) Daniil Medvedev (Rus)

(21) Ons Jabeur (Tun) v (2) Aryna Sabalenka (Blr)

(1) Ashleigh Barty (Aus) v Ajla Tomljanovic (Aus)

Court 1 (play starts at 13:00)

(8) Karolina Pliskova (Cze) v Viktorija Golubic (Swi)

(19) Karolina Muchova (Cze) v (25) Angelique Kerber (Ger)

(1) Nikola Mektic (Cro) & Mate Pavic (Cro) v (8) Lukasz Kubot (Pol) & Marcelo Melo (Bra)

Court 2

Rohan Bopanna (Ind) & Sania Mirza (Ind) v (14) Jean-Julien Rojer (Ned) & Andreja Klepac (Slo)

(12) Cori Gauff (USA) & Catherine McNally (USA) v Veronika Kudermetova (Rus) & Elena Vesnina (Rus)

Andre Goransson (Swe) & Casper Ruud (Nor) v (4) Marcel Granollers (Spa) & Horacio Zeballos (Arg)

Court 3

Edouard Roger-Vasselin (Fra) & Nicole Melichar (USA) v Andrei Vasilevski (Blr) & Arina Rodionova (Aus)

Juan Sebastian Cabal (Col) & Robert Farah (Col) v (6) Rajeev Ram (USA) & Joe Salisbury (Gbr)

Aleksander Orlikowski (Pol) v (7) Jack Pinnington Jones (Gbr)

Joe Salisbury (Gbr) & Harriet Dart (Gbr) v (3) Wesley Koolhof (Ned) & Demi Schuurs (Ned)

Court 4

Eva Shaw (Gbr) v Nikola Bartunkova (Cze)

William Jansen (Gbr) v (4) Bruno Kuzuhara (USA)

Louis Bowden (Gbr) v Robin Bertrand (Fra)

Fabio Nestola (Gbr) v Max Westphal (Fra)

Victor Lilov (USA) & Peter Privara (Svk) v Carlelie Cosnet (Fra) & Mika Lipp (Ger)

Court 5

Derrick Chen (Gbr) v Orel Kimhi (Isr)

Oliver Tarvet (Gbr) v (9) Viacheslav Bielinskyi (Ukr)

Abedallah Shelbayh (Jor) v Mans Dahlberg (Swe)

Tatiana Barkova (Rus) & Alexis Blokhina (USA) v Eleonora Alvisi (Ita) & Matilde Paoletti (Ita)

Alvaro Guillen Meza (Ecu) & Ezequiel Monferrer (Arg) v (2) Sean Cuenin (Fra) & Luca Van Assche (Fra)

Court 6

(8) Linda Fruhvirtova (Cze) v Kayla Cross (Can), (8) Sean Cuenin (Fra) v Philip Sekulic (Aus)

William Nolan (Gbr) v Mili Poljicak (Cro)

Adam Jurajda (Cze) v Patrick Brady (Gbr)

Kylie Bilchev (Gbr) & Mingge Xu (Gbr) v Michaela Laki (Gre) & Lola Radivojevic (Ser)

Court 8

Annabelle Xu (Can) v Barbora Palicova (Cze)

(15) Mara Guth (Ger) v Sebastianna Scilipoti (Swi)

Reese Brantmeier (USA) v Nicole Rivkin (Ger)

Alina Shcherbinina (Rus) & Sabina Zeynalova (Ukr) v Amelia Bissett (Gbr) & Matilda Mutavdzic (Gbr)

Nikola Bartunkova (Cze) & Barbora Palicova (Cze) v Clervie Ngounoue (USA) & Alexandra Yepifanova (USA)

Court 9

Johanna Svendsen (Den) v Petra Marcinko (Cro)

(15) Alejandro Manzanera Pertusa (Spa) v Coleman Wong (Hkg)

Samir Banerjee (USA) v (12) Maks Kasnikowski (Pol)

Edas Butvilas (Lit) & Alejandro Manzanera Pertusa (Spa) v Martin Katz (Bel) & Vojtech Petr (Cze)

Miguel Gomes (Por) & Henrique Rocha (Por) v Marko Andrejic (Aut) & Ozan Colak (USA)

Court 10

(13) Alexander Bernard (USA) v Carlelie Cosnet (Fra)

(3) Arthur Fils (Fra) v Kokuro Isomura (Jpn)

Elena Pridankina (Rus) v Hanne Vandewinkel (Bel)

Erika Matsuda (Jpn) & Valencia Xu (USA) v (3) Alexandra Eala (Phi) & Priska Madelyn Nugroho (Ina)

Darja Vidmanova (Cze) & Radka Zelnickova (Svk) v (7) Polina Iatcenko (Rus) & Petra Marcinko (Cro)

Court 11

Ashlyn Krueger (USA) v (3) Diana Shnaider (Rus)

Vojtech Petr (Cze) v Daniel Merida Aguilar (Spa)

Julia Middendorf (Ger) v Mei Hasegawa (Jpn)

Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg (Isr) v Hamad Medjedovic (Ser)

Kayla Cross (Can) & Annabelle Xu (Can) v (6) Mara Guth (Ger) & Julia Middendorf (Ger)

Court 12

Roan Jones (Gbr) v (6) Daniel Rincon (Spa)

(1) Barbora Krejcikova (Cze) & Katerina Siniakova (Cze) v (15) Viktoria Kuzmova (Svk) & Arantxa Rus (Ned)

Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi (Pak) & Nadiia Kichenok (Ukr) v (6) Ivan Dodig (Cro) & Latisha Chan (Tpe)

Court 14

(14) Michaela Laki (Gre) v Elizabeth Coleman (USA)

Adolfo Vallejo (Par) v Ethan Quinn (USA)

(1) Juncheng Shang (Chn) v Igor Kudriashov (Rus)

(8) Daniel Merida Aguilar (Spa) & Coleman Wong (Hkg) v Gonzalo Bueno (Per) & Adolfo Vallejo (Par)

Sebastian Dominko (Slo) & Konstantin Zhzhenov (Rus) v (4) Leo Borg (Swe) & Mark Lajal (Est)

Court 15

Ksenia Zaytseva (Rus) v Lola Radivojevic (Ser)

(11) Jerome Kym (Swi) v Gonzalo Bueno (Per)

Chelsea Fontenel (Swi) v Darja Vidmanova (Cze)

Sara Bejlek (Cze) & Lucie Havlickova (Cze) v Lucie Nguyen Tan (Fra) & Sebastianna Scilipoti (Swi)

Chelsea Fontenel (Swi) & Ashlyn Krueger (USA) v Oceane Babel (Fra) & Evialina Laskevich (Blr)

Court 17

Linda Klimovicova (Cze) v Laura Hietaranta (Fin)

(12) Fabrice Martin (Fra) & Alexa Guarachi (Chi) v Arthur Fery (Gbr) & Tara Moore (Gbr)

Isabelle Lacy (Gbr) v (10) Elvina Kalieva (USA)

(5) Pedro Boscardin Dias (Bra) v Billy Blaydes (Gbr)

(4) Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva (And) & Ane Mintegi Del Olmo (Spa) v Reese Brantmeier (USA) & Elvina Kalieva (USA)

Court 18