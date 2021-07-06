✕ Close Wimbledon Day 7 Recap as Roger Federer moves on but Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu crash out

Follow all the action as the women’s quarter-finals get underway at Wimbledon.

Ons Jabeur is aiming to become the first Arab woman in history to reach a grand slam semi-finalist and has already produced a series of spectacular performances to defeat the likes of Garbine Muguruza and Iga Swiatek. The Tunisian now faces her toughest test yet, though, opening the action on Centre Court against Aryna Sabalenka, the world No 4 who is also attempting to win her maiden grand slam.

World No 1 Ashleigh Barty takes on fellow Australian Ajla Tomljanovic second on Centre Court. Barty’s game suits Wimbledon’s grass courts and she is considered the favourite heading into the last-eight. Tomljanovic brought British teenager Emma Raducanu’s remarkable run to an end on Monday evening, but the world No 75 will have had significantly less time to rest and recover after a late finish.

On Court One, former world No 1 Karolina Pliskova takes on surprise quarter-finalist Viktorija Golubic, who had never previously made it past the third round in 17 attempts in the main draw at grand slams.

That match will be followed by a highly anticipated meeting between 2018 Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber and Karolina Muchova. Kerber has been in imperious form throughout the tournament and outclassed Coco Gauff in the previous round, however, Muchova has played brilliantly herself and defeated Barty at this stage of the Australian Open earlier this year. Follow all the action live below: