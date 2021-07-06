Wimbledon 2021 LIVE: Women’s quarter-finals latest updates and scores
Follow all the action from SW19 as the quarter-finals get underway
Follow all the action as the women’s quarter-finals get underway at Wimbledon.
Ons Jabeur is aiming to become the first Arab woman in history to reach a grand slam semi-finalist and has already produced a series of spectacular performances to defeat the likes of Garbine Muguruza and Iga Swiatek. The Tunisian now faces her toughest test yet, though, opening the action on Centre Court against Aryna Sabalenka, the world No 4 who is also attempting to win her maiden grand slam.
World No 1 Ashleigh Barty takes on fellow Australian Ajla Tomljanovic second on Centre Court. Barty’s game suits Wimbledon’s grass courts and she is considered the favourite heading into the last-eight. Tomljanovic brought British teenager Emma Raducanu’s remarkable run to an end on Monday evening, but the world No 75 will have had significantly less time to rest and recover after a late finish.
On Court One, former world No 1 Karolina Pliskova takes on surprise quarter-finalist Viktorija Golubic, who had never previously made it past the third round in 17 attempts in the main draw at grand slams.
That match will be followed by a highly anticipated meeting between 2018 Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber and Karolina Muchova. Kerber has been in imperious form throughout the tournament and outclassed Coco Gauff in the previous round, however, Muchova has played brilliantly herself and defeated Barty at this stage of the Australian Open earlier this year. Follow all the action live below:
WIMBLEDON 2021: RADUCANU’S REMARKABLE RUN ENDS
Emma Raducanu’s brilliant run to the fourth round came to an end against Ajla Tomljanovic last night as she was forced to withdraw due to breathing difficulties during the second set. The 18-year-old debutant’s heroics will still live long in the imagination, though, after becoming the youngest British woman to reach Wimbledon’s second week in the Open era.
Emma Raducanu’s remarkable run ends due to medical issue against Ajla Tomljanovic
British teenager’s remarkable run came to an end but her breakthrough will live long in the memory
WIMBLEDON 2021: WOMEN’S QUARTER-FINALS
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as the women’s quarter-finals get underway at Wimbledon. After Emma Raducanu’s remarkable run came to an end late last night, Ajla Tomljanovic secured the final place available in the last-eight and will face fellow Australian Ashleigh Barty. Here is a reminder of what we have to look forward to this afternoon:
Centre Court
- (21) Ons Jabeur (Tun) v (2) Aryna Sabalenka (Blr)
- (1) Ashleigh Barty (Aus) v Ajla Tomljanovic (Aus)
Court 1
- (8) Karolina Pliskova (Cze) v Viktorija Golubic (Swi)
- (19) Karolina Muchova (Cze) v (25) Angelique Kerber (Ger)
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies