Jessica Pegula faces Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open women’s singles final.

Home favourite Pegula has delivered her best performance at a grand slam, going past the quarter-finals for the first time, and she now has a chance to replicate the achievements of fellow American Coco Gauff last year in delivering a title for the New York crowd.

But she will face a tough test from World No 2 Sabalenka, who is bidding for her third major title, having won the Australian Open twice – including earlier this year. Sabalenka was also at the runner-up at the US Open last year, as Gauff came from behind to win.

Pegula and Sabalenka know each other well having faced off seven times, with the Belarusian winning the most recent match between the two in the Cincinnati Open final last month.

It’s a big weekend for the Americans at the US Open, with home players through to the finals of both the women’s and men’s singles for the first time since 2002. Tomorrow, Taylor Fritz will face World No 1 Jannik Sinner for a shot at his first grand slam title.

