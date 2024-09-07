Jessica Pegula v Aryna Sabalenka LIVE: US Open final score and updates as American faces World No 2 for title
Home hopeful Pegula makes her first gand slam final appearance, while Sabalenka will is vying for her third major singles title
Jessica Pegula faces Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open women’s singles final.
Home favourite Pegula has delivered her best performance at a grand slam, going past the quarter-finals for the first time, and she now has a chance to replicate the achievements of fellow American Coco Gauff last year in delivering a title for the New York crowd.
But she will face a tough test from World No 2 Sabalenka, who is bidding for her third major title, having won the Australian Open twice – including earlier this year. Sabalenka was also at the runner-up at the US Open last year, as Gauff came from behind to win.
Pegula and Sabalenka know each other well having faced off seven times, with the Belarusian winning the most recent match between the two in the Cincinnati Open final last month.
It’s a big weekend for the Americans at the US Open, with home players through to the finals of both the women’s and men’s singles for the first time since 2002. Tomorrow, Taylor Fritz will face World No 1 Jannik Sinner for a shot at his first grand slam title.
Follow all the latest build-up, score updates and reaction from the US Open women’s final below:
US Open final: Jessica Pegula vs Aryna Sabalenka
“It can happen quickly,” Jessica Pegula reflected as she reached the first grand slam final of her career at the US Open. After finally ending her quarter-final curse, following six consecutive defeats at the last-eight of a major, Pegula immediately went one step better in the biggest match of her life.
The American had spent years pounding at the door of the majors without ever really convincing that she was capable of taking the next step.
Now, after pulling off a determined comeback win over Karolina Muchova in the semi-finals in New York, the 30-year-old stands on the brink of the biggest breakthrough of all in the US Open final.
How to watch
The US Open is being shown live on Sky Sports Tennis throughout the fortnight and both finals will be broadcast on the channel. Subscribers can stream the match online via the the Sky Sports Go app and website.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
When is the US Open women’s final?
Jessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka will take to the court at 9pm BST (UK time) on Saturday 7 September in New York. The final will start at 4pm local time (ET).
Hello and welcome
Jessica Pegula faces Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open final that will crown a new women’s champion in New York.
Pegula is looking to keep the title in American hands after Coco Gauff’s victory at Flushing Meadows last year.
Gauff’s win came against Sabalenka, but the Belarusian has underlined her status as the dominant hard-court player with another run to the US Open final.
Sabalenka, who has won the last two Australian Open titles, has experience on her side against the sixth-seed Pegula, who is through to her first grand slam final at the age of 30.
But Pegula, who defeated World No 1 Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals, will have the backing of the Arthur Ashe crowd in an intriguing final in New York.
Follow all the latest build-up, score updates and reaction from the US Open women’s final
