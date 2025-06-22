Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Queen’s prize money: How much does Carlos Alcaraz earn for winning the tournament?

A breakdown of the prize money on offer at Queen’s this year

Lawrence Ostlere
Sunday 22 June 2025 16:38 BST
Comments
Carlos Alcaraz lifts the Queen's Club trophy
Carlos Alcaraz lifts the Queen's Club trophy (Action Images via Reuters)

Carlos Alcaraz beat Jiri Lehecka in the final at Queen’s Club to take down the title.

The ATP 500 event is the ultimate warm-up before Wimbledon and has a rich history of great champions, not least Andy Murray, after whom the main showcourt is now named.

The victory was Alcaraz’s second at Queen’s Club after taking down Alex De Minaur two years ago.

The win earned Alcaraz a cheque for around £400,000 – small change compared to his £40m total career prize money at only 22 years old, not to mention the additional sponsorship and endorsement income.

Carlos Alcaraz plays a drop shot during the second set in the final
Carlos Alcaraz plays a drop shot during the second set in the final (AFP via Getty Images)

Here’s a breakdown of the prize money on offer at Queen’s this year:

2025 HSBC Championships Singles Prize Money

Rounds - Points - Prize Money

Winner - 500 - €471,755

Finalist - 330 - €253,790

Semi-finalist - 200 - €135,255

Quarter-finalist - 100 - €69,100

Round of 16 - 50 - €36,885

Round of 32 - 0 - €19,670

2025 HSBC Championships Doubles Prize Money (per team)

Rounds Points Prize Money

Winner - 500 - €154,930

Finalist - 300 - €82,620

Semi-finalist - 180 - €41,800

Quarter-finalist - 90 - €20,910

Round of 16 - 0 - €10,820

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in