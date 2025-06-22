Queen’s prize money: How much does Carlos Alcaraz earn for winning the tournament?
A breakdown of the prize money on offer at Queen’s this year
Carlos Alcaraz beat Jiri Lehecka in the final at Queen’s Club to take down the title.
The ATP 500 event is the ultimate warm-up before Wimbledon and has a rich history of great champions, not least Andy Murray, after whom the main showcourt is now named.
The victory was Alcaraz’s second at Queen’s Club after taking down Alex De Minaur two years ago.
The win earned Alcaraz a cheque for around £400,000 – small change compared to his £40m total career prize money at only 22 years old, not to mention the additional sponsorship and endorsement income.
Here’s a breakdown of the prize money on offer at Queen’s this year:
2025 HSBC Championships Singles Prize Money
Rounds - Points - Prize Money
Winner - 500 - €471,755
Finalist - 330 - €253,790
Semi-finalist - 200 - €135,255
Quarter-finalist - 100 - €69,100
Round of 16 - 50 - €36,885
Round of 32 - 0 - €19,670
2025 HSBC Championships Doubles Prize Money (per team)
Rounds Points Prize Money
Winner - 500 - €154,930
Finalist - 300 - €82,620
Semi-finalist - 180 - €41,800
Quarter-finalist - 90 - €20,910
Round of 16 - 0 - €10,820
