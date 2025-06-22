Carlos Alcaraz v Jiri Lehecka live: Tennis score and latest updates from Queen’s final
Who will triumph at Queen’s Club? Follow the score and all the action as Alcaraz takes on the Lehecka on Andy Murray Arena
Carlos Alcaraz is taking on Czech big-hitter Jiri Lehecka in the men’s final at Queen’s Club.
Alcaraz survived a scare against fellow Spaniard Jaume Munar in the second round and has improved his grass game since then, defeating Arthur Rinderknech and Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarter-finals and semis. The defending Wimbledon champion looks to have found his rhythm and a second Queen’s crown today, following his triumph over Alex de Minaur in the final two years ago, would be perfect preparation for SW19.
But Alcaraz can expect a stern test Lehecka, the 23-year-old who came through a fierce battle with Jack Draper to reach his first ATP 500 final. The world No 30 will jump up the rankings with victory here, and his powreful serve – a perfect weapon for grass – will need taming if Alcaraz is to prevail.
Follow all the action from the Queen’s final between Alcaraz and Lehecka below.
How they got here: Alcaraz cruises past Bautista Agut
Carlos Alcaraz swept past fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut on Saturday to stretch his winning streak and set up a Queen's Club final against Czech Jiri Lehecka.
Top seed Alcaraz, 22, had too much firepower for his 37-year-old opponent during a 6-4 6-4 victory, his 17th successive win and the 250th of his career.
Draper dug deep impressively to level the match after dropping the first set, but Lehecka, regularly firing down serves touching 140mph, was stronger down the finishing straight.
The 23-year-old became the first Czech to reach the final at Queen’s since Ivan Lendl in 1990 after a 6-4 4-6 7-5 victory.
How they got here: Lahecka sinks home hope Draper
“It was bit of everything, really,” Draper said. “The way I was sort of playing at times. Obviously the fact that I’ve worked so hard to get myself in that position. I really tried to get myself up, get the energy going.
“When you see that ball go past you on that point, you know, it’s very tough to see yourself breaking in the next game, although I tried my best on that.
“I don’t condone that behaviour, but at the same time, that’s kind of where I was at today.
“I was trying to use everything I could. I tried to compete every ball. But in the end, anger just spilled over a little bit too much.”
How they got here: Lahecka sinks home hope Draper
Jack Draper revealed he was suffering with tonsillitis after making an angry exit from Queen’s Club.
The British number one smashed his racket, damaging a digital advertising hoarding and grazing his knee, as his semi-final against Jiri Lehecka slipped away from him.
Draper explained he was low on energy due to the illness and was getting angry in a bid to gee himself up.
But when world number 30 Lehecka fizzed a backhand past him to break for 6-5 in the deciding set, the 23-year-old exploded with rage.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments