Carlos Alcaraz is taking on Czech big-hitter Jiri Lehecka in the men’s final at Queen’s Club.

Alcaraz survived a scare against fellow Spaniard Jaume Munar in the second round and has improved his grass game since then, defeating Arthur Rinderknech and Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarter-finals and semis. The defending Wimbledon champion looks to have found his rhythm and a second Queen’s crown today, following his triumph over Alex de Minaur in the final two years ago, would be perfect preparation for SW19.

But Alcaraz can expect a stern test Lehecka, the 23-year-old who came through a fierce battle with Jack Draper to reach his first ATP 500 final. The world No 30 will jump up the rankings with victory here, and his powreful serve – a perfect weapon for grass – will need taming if Alcaraz is to prevail.

