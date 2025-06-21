Jack Draper v Jiri Lehecka live: Queen’s tennis scores and results before Alcaraz in action

Draper beats Nakashima in three-set thriller to reach semis at Queen's

Jack Draper will play in the semi-finals at Queen’s Club for the first time today as he squares off against fellow rising star Jiri Lehecka with a place in the final on the line.

The British No 1 beat Brandon Nakashima in a three-set battle in the quarter-finals on Friday, eventually triumphing 6-4, 5-7, 6-4. In addition to sealing a last-four spot that also guaranteed him a top four seeding at Wimbledon, meaning he’ll avoid playing big guns Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner until at least the semi-finals at SW19.

Talking of Alcaraz, the Queen’s top seed had been in a titanic three-hour-plus battle on Thursday to reach the quarter-finals but had a much easier rider 24 hours later as he downed Arthur Rinderknech 7-5, 6-4 to book a spot today’s semi-final against countryman Roberto Bautista Agut. That means the dream Draper v Alcaraz final is still a possibility.

But Bautista Agut is a wily veteran, while Lehecka has impressed at Queen’s ever since knocking out fifth seed Alex De Minaur in the first round and he’ll be eyeing another British scalp in the form of Draper after beating Jacob Fearnley on Friday, as the British No 2 lost in straight sets in his first ATP quarter-final.c

