Jack Draper v Jiri Lehecka live: Queen’s tennis scores and results before Alcaraz in action
British star Jack Draper takes on Jiri Lehecka for a place in the final before top seed Carlos Alcaraz battles Roberto Bautista Agut
Jack Draper will play in the semi-finals at Queen’s Club for the first time today as he squares off against fellow rising star Jiri Lehecka with a place in the final on the line.
The British No 1 beat Brandon Nakashima in a three-set battle in the quarter-finals on Friday, eventually triumphing 6-4, 5-7, 6-4. In addition to sealing a last-four spot that also guaranteed him a top four seeding at Wimbledon, meaning he’ll avoid playing big guns Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner until at least the semi-finals at SW19.
Talking of Alcaraz, the Queen’s top seed had been in a titanic three-hour-plus battle on Thursday to reach the quarter-finals but had a much easier rider 24 hours later as he downed Arthur Rinderknech 7-5, 6-4 to book a spot today’s semi-final against countryman Roberto Bautista Agut. That means the dream Draper v Alcaraz final is still a possibility.
But Bautista Agut is a wily veteran, while Lehecka has impressed at Queen’s ever since knocking out fifth seed Alex De Minaur in the first round and he’ll be eyeing another British scalp in the form of Draper after beating Jacob Fearnley on Friday, as the British No 2 lost in straight sets in his first ATP quarter-final.c
Follow live updates from Queen’s Club with The Independent
Jacob Fearnley knocked out of Queen’s quarter-finals by Jiri Lehecka
Jacob Fearnley’s Queen’s Club run was halted in the quarter-finals in straight sets by Jiri Lehecka.
The British number two looked heavy-legged in an error-strewn 7-5 6-2 defeat to the Czech world number 30.
Fearnley was scheduled to play the opening match on the Andy Murray Arena despite a gruelling three-setter against Corentin Moutet the day before, followed by a win in the doubles – alongside Cameron Norrie – against Lehecka and Taylor Fritz.
Lehecka got revenge for that defeat by preventing Fearnley from becoming the first British man to reach the semi-finals on his Queen’s Club debut in 48 years.
Jack Draper taking nothing for granted despite ‘huge step’ into top four
Jack Draper admitted climbing into the world’s top four was a “huge step” but insisted it means no guarantees of success at Wimbledon.
“I’ve got to get to the semis first,” he smiled, before adding: “I think it’s a definite huge step for me.
“I remember last year going in ranked around 30 or 40. To be inside the top four one year around, that’s massive progress, a testament to my team, the dedication I have had for tennis, the work I have put in on a daily basis.
“It’s another step in the right direction. At Wimbledon, regardless of seeding, each match is very difficult, because obviously you’ve got loads of top players in the draw, a bit like this week. But it gives me confidence knowing I’m in that position and I’m going to be in the right place for that.”
Jack Draper seals huge Wimbledon boost after Queen’s quarter-final victory
On one level, it is mission accomplished for Jack Draper at Queen’s Club this week. Of course, there is still a tournament to win, a prestigious tournament at that, especially for a British player. Rather tantalisingly, Draper remains on a final collision course with world No 2 Carlos Alcaraz. What a showdown that would be.
But around these parts, there is always one eye firmly set on the big grass court dance, five miles south, in 10 days’ time.
The surprise first-round exit of current world No 4 Taylor Fritz this week, and the non-activity of No 5 Novak Djokovic, handed No 6 Draper a golden opportunity to seal a top-four seeding for Wimbledon. With that comes an easier quarter-final at SW19 – by ranking, avoiding the likes of Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner until the semis – should he get there.
Read Kieran Jackson’s full piece from Queen’s Club yesterday:
Order of play
The order of play is quite simple today. Jack Draper is first up on the Andy Murray Arena taking on Jiri Lehecka at 1pm BST.
Then following that match, potentially around 3pm-ish, will be Carlos Alcaraz v Roberto Bautista Agut.
Andy Murray Arena
From 1pm BST
Jack Draper (2) v Jiri Lehecka
Carlos Alcaraz (1) v Roberto Bautista Agut
