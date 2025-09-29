Emma Raducanu v Jessica Pegula live: China Open latest score and updates
Raducanu is bidding to improve her record against top-10 opponents after a run of defeats
Emma Raducanu takes on Jessica Pegula at the China Open as the British No 1 faces her latest test against a top-10 opponent.
Raducanu is bidding to reach the last-16 in Beijing after an opening win over Cristina Bucsa, in what would be a huge boost to the 22-year-old’s ranking.
Raducanu has set her sights on improving her ranking to get a seeded spot at the Australian Open in January but lost out to Barbora Krejcikova in Seoul earlier this month
Raducanu has not beaten a top-10 opponent since March but has secured a victory over Pegula, the fifth seed and US Open semi-finalist.
That came on the grass in Eastbourne in 2024, but Pegula won their last meeting at the Miami Open earlier this season.
Follow live updates from Raducanu v Pegula in the China Open below
Emma Raducanu claims first victory in China to ease into third round
Emma Raducanu claimed a first victory in China with a straight-sets success against Spain’s Cristina Bucsa in Beijing.
As the 30th seed, Raducanu received a bye in the first round of the China Open but she looked sharp from the start in a high-quality 6-3 6-3 victory.
Raducanu had faced Bucsa twice before this season – losing narrowly in Singapore and then winning comfortably on the grass at Queen’s Club – and there was little to choose between them in a compelling first set.
Emma Raducanu's run of defeats against top-10 opponents
Since beating Emma Navarro in the Miami Open in March, Raducanu has lost eight matches in a row against players in the top-10.
That includes her quarter-final defeat to Pegula in Miami, as well as defeats to Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina and Amanda Anisimova, among others.
Emma Raducanu v Jessica Pegula head-to-head
Pegula leads the head-to-head against Raducanu with two wins to one, including their last meeting at the Miami Open in March.
Pegula won in three sets in their quarter-final clash, while’s Raducanu’s win against her came on home soil and on grass at Eastbourne in 2024.
Emma Raducanu v Jessica Pegula
The players should be on court shortly after an abrupt ending to the previous match. Iga Swiatek advanced after Camila Osorio retired after losing the first set 6-0.
Good morning
