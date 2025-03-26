The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Emma Raducanu vs Jessica Pegula LIVE: Miami Open latest score and updates
Raducanu is enjoying her best run since her brilliant US Open triumph in 2021
Emma Raducanu is through to her first-ever WTA 1000 quarter-final at the Miami Open, the second half of the famous ‘Sunshine Double’.
The British No 2 has dispatched two Americans and two seeds - eighth seed Emma Navarro in the second round and 17th seed Amanda Anisimova in the last-16 - en route to her quarter-final.
Up next is another seeded American, fourth seed and world No 4 Jessica Pegula, twice a semi-finalist in Florida.
Raducanu has been playing without a coach in Miami after ending a trial with Vladimir Platenik and has instead had mentors Jane O’Donoghue and Mark Petchey in her box.
The 22-year-old has said taking a relaxed approach at the tournament with her team has allowed her to “express” herself on court and play in an “authentic” way - with brilliant results so far.
Follow all the build-up and action with The Independent’s liveblog below:
Good evening
Welcome to live coverage of Emma Raducanu’s Miami Open quarter-final against fourth seed Jessica Pegula.
When does play start?
Emma Raducanu vs Jessica Pegula is the fourth match scheduled on Stadium, the main court in Miami, and the final quarter-final in the women’s draw.
Play is not slated to start until after 7pm local time (11pm UK time).
That could be pushed later, however, if the earlier matches on Stadium go the distance.
How to watch
The tournament is being shown live on Sky Sports Tennis. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Raducanu's run in Miami
Raducanu has enjoyed a brilliant run in Miami - in fact, her best since her run to the US Open title as a qualifier in 2021.
Here’s how she’s fared so far:
Round 1: 6-2, 6-1 win over Sayaka Ishii (wildcard)
Round 2: 7-6(6), 2-6, 7-6(3) over Emma Navarro (8th seed)
Round 3: 6-1, 3-0 win over McCartney Kessler (retired)
Last-16: 6-1, 6-3 win over Amanda Anisimova (17th seed)
Emma Raducanu moves on from Dubai incident but looks to improve ‘everything’ in her game
Raducanu’s run in Miami has been all the more impressive given what immediately preceded it: a well-documented ordeal with a stalker, who followed her across multiple tournaments in Asia before being given a restraining order.
She then lost her first match after that ordeal came to light, in Indian Wells, the last tournament she played before coming to Florida.
Emma Raducanu moves on from Dubai incident but looks to improve ‘everything’
Today's action on Stadium
WTA – Alexandra Eala 6-2, 7-5 Iga Swiatek (POL)
Not Before 7:00 PM GMT
ATP – [1] Alexander Zverev (GER) 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 [17] Arthur Fils (FRA)
ATP – [23] Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) vs [14] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)
Not Before 11:00 PM GMT
WTA – Emma Raducanu (GBR) vs [4] Jessica Pegula (USA)
Not Before 00:30 AM GMT
ATP – [24] Sebastian Korda (USA) vs [4] Novak Djokovic (SRB)
