Emma Raducanu returns today at the Nottingham Open and faces Ena Shibahara in the first round.

The former US Open champion is building up to Wimbledon after skipping the French Open to focus on her fitness.

Raducanu will test out her body today with hopes of building form and momentum ahead of SW19. Defending champion Katie Boulter edged past Harriet Dart yesterday, with the latter left furious after a line call. Dart offered a £50,000 bet to the umpire in the ill-tempered affair.

Ons Jabeur is also in action and the former Wimbledon finalist takes on Camila Osorio later today.

