Rafael Nadal is doubtful to play at the French Open after pulling out of the Italian Open due to an ongoing injury.

The Spaniard’s psoas injury has continued to hamper his progress, and the Roland Garros champion is at risk of missing the second grand slam of the season, which starts on 28 May.

Having already dropped out of the Madrid Open, Nadal announced on Friday that he will be unable to take part in the Italian Open.

“I am very sorry to announce that I will not be able to be in Rome,” Nadal said.

The 36-year-old admitted he does not know when he will be able to return to the match court, saying: “You all know how much it hurts me to miss another one fo the tournaments that have defined my professional and personal career for all the love and support of the Italian tifosi.

“Despite having noticed an improvement in recent days, there have been many months without having been able to train at a high level and the readaptation process has its times and I have no choice but to accept them and continue working.

“A hug to all.”

Nadal has won five of the last six Roland Garros titles (Michel Euler/AP) (AP)

Nadal has won five of the last six French Open titles and boasts one of sport’s most formidable records with 112 victories and just three defeats from 115 total matches across 18 years.

Nadal’s last defeat on clay came in Rome last May against Denis Shapovalov, taking his record on the surface in 2022 to 9-3, with a 7-0 run in Paris.

Failure to play at Roland Garros would hand Novak Djokovic the advantage in the race to finish their careers with the most men’s grand slam titles, with both men currently tied at 22 apiece.

Nadal dropped out of the top 10 for the first time since 2005 in March and is currently ranked 14th.