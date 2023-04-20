Rafael Nadal provides injury update after withdrawing from Madrid Open
The Spaniard has been contending with a hip and psoas injury, hampering his preparation for the French Open
Rafael Nadal is out of the Madrid Open after withdrawing due to an ongoing hip injury.
The ongoing issue with his psoas continues to hamper the Spaniard’s preparation for the French Open.
And Nadal will not be involved in next week’s prestigious ATP clay court event, citing the need to change the course of treatment.
“The injury still hasn’t healed and I can’t do the necessary work in order to compete,” Nadal said, with no timeline given for a return to the court.
“I was training but now a few days ago we decided to change course a bit, do a different treatment and see if things improve in order to be ready for what comes next.”
