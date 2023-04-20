Rafael Nadal provides injury update after withdrawing from Madrid Open

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rafael Nadal is out of the Madrid Open after withdrawing due to an ongoing hip injury.

The ongoing issue with his psoas continues to hamper the Spaniard’s preparation for the French Open.

And Nadal will not be involved in next week’s prestigious ATP clay court event, citing the need to change the course of treatment.

“The injury still hasn’t healed and I can’t do the necessary work in order to compete,” Nadal said, with no timeline given for a return to the court.

“I was training but now a few days ago we decided to change course a bit, do a different treatment and see if things improve in order to be ready for what comes next.”

