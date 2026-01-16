Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Roger Federer thrills fans with trademark shot on Australian Open return

The 44-year-old Federer took on Casper Ruud in a practice tiebreak, and won 7-2

Roger Federer during practice on Rod Laver Arena
Roger Federer during practice on Rod Laver Arena (REUTERS)

Roger Federer delighted tennis fans on his return to the Australian Open as the 20-time grand slam champion won a point against Casper Ruud with a trademark backhand down the line.

The 44-year-old Swiss is making his first appearance at the Australian Open in six years, having retired from the sport in 2022, and will be playing an exhibition with fellow former world No 1s Andre Agassi, Patrick Rafter, and Lleyton Hewitt at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday night.

Federer practiced with three-time grand slam finalist Casper Ruud and also played against a tiebreak against the world No 13. Federer won the tiebreak 7-2, with his best moment coming as he took on Ruud’s serve and played his signature one-handed backhand down the line for a return winner.

Federer explained during a press conference in Melbourne that he now only plays tennis from “time to time” with his four kids becoming the “priority” in his life.

“I'm super still active, busy, doing loads of sports. Tennis is part of that,” Federer said.

“I feel like I hold the racquet a lot. Do I train a lot myself? No, not at all. I still feel like I play quite a lot of tennis.

Recommended

“That's why I haven't played singles yet, because I haven't done enough of it. So doubles, Pat probably feels the same way.”

Federer played his last competitive singles match in defeat to Hubert Hurkacz in 2021, as the eight-time Wimbledon champion bowed out on Centre Court following a series of knee surgeries.

Ruud, 27, posted on social media: “Best practice partner in a while”.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in