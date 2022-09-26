Roger Federer praises Team World’s ‘amazing comeback’ and hints at Laver Cup return in Vancouver
Federer lost his final professional match, partnering Rafael Nadal in a doubles defeat on Friday
Roger Federer has hinted that he intends to return to the Laver Cup next year in a “different position” after his retirement from professional tennis.
The 20-time grand slam singles champion played his final competitive match alongside Rafael Nadal in London, losing to Team World’s Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock on Friday evening.
Tiafoe and Sock’s win helped the John McEnroe-captained Team World to their first Laver Cup victory as Team Europe missed out on a fifth consecutive title at the event.
The European selection, which also featured Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, had led 8-4 entering the final day of competition in London, but singles wins for Felix Auger-Aliassime and Tiafoe meant victory was secured with a match to spare.
Federer praised McEnroe’s team for an “amazing comeback”, and suggested he hoped that Team Europe didn’t blame him for the defeat.
“Congratulations to Team World,” the 41-year-old said to Eurosport after bringing the curtain down on his playing career. “[That was an] amazing comeback.
“I was very confident going into today but well done Johnny Mac [Team World captain McEnroe] and the rest of the team for incredible play today, you deserve it.
“My team has been fantastic, I’ve enjoyed every minute. It’s been great, it’s been a little bit emotional at times.
“But I recovered, the team has recovered; I hope I didn’t make the team lose, but I had a wonderful time and I can’t thank you enough for that.”
Federer said last week that he did not intend to be a “ghost” after retirement, though suggested he was not sure exactly what he intends to do with his post-playing career.
The eight-time Wimbledon winner was ruled out of last year’s Laver Cup through injury but still attended the competition in Boston, and Federer intends to return to the tournament in 2023, when it will be held in Vancouver, Canada.
“I’m looking forward to next year [in Vancouver], I’ll be there too and supporting both teams from a different position,” Federer explained.
“Thanks to Rod Laver, your presence means everything to us players so we can go cross-generations and inspire the next generation of young players coming through.
“And thanks to all the fans - you made my weekend incredible.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies