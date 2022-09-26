Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roger Federer has hinted that he intends to return to the Laver Cup next year in a “different position” after his retirement from professional tennis.

The 20-time grand slam singles champion played his final competitive match alongside Rafael Nadal in London, losing to Team World’s Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock on Friday evening.

Tiafoe and Sock’s win helped the John McEnroe-captained Team World to their first Laver Cup victory as Team Europe missed out on a fifth consecutive title at the event.

The European selection, which also featured Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, had led 8-4 entering the final day of competition in London, but singles wins for Felix Auger-Aliassime and Tiafoe meant victory was secured with a match to spare.

Federer praised McEnroe’s team for an “amazing comeback”, and suggested he hoped that Team Europe didn’t blame him for the defeat.

“Congratulations to Team World,” the 41-year-old said to Eurosport after bringing the curtain down on his playing career. “[That was an] amazing comeback.

“I was very confident going into today but well done Johnny Mac [Team World captain McEnroe] and the rest of the team for incredible play today, you deserve it.

“My team has been fantastic, I’ve enjoyed every minute. It’s been great, it’s been a little bit emotional at times.

“But I recovered, the team has recovered; I hope I didn’t make the team lose, but I had a wonderful time and I can’t thank you enough for that.”

Federer said last week that he did not intend to be a “ghost” after retirement, though suggested he was not sure exactly what he intends to do with his post-playing career.

The eight-time Wimbledon winner was ruled out of last year’s Laver Cup through injury but still attended the competition in Boston, and Federer intends to return to the tournament in 2023, when it will be held in Vancouver, Canada.

“I’m looking forward to next year [in Vancouver], I’ll be there too and supporting both teams from a different position,” Federer explained.

“Thanks to Rod Laver, your presence means everything to us players so we can go cross-generations and inspire the next generation of young players coming through.

“And thanks to all the fans - you made my weekend incredible.”