Roger Federer wishes he could ‘go on forever’ as he prepares to retire from tennis

Roger Federer said he wishes he could “go on forever” in his first TV interview since announcing plans to retire from tennis.

The 20-time grand slam champion spoke to the BBC ahead of his final professional match in the doubles at the Laver Cup on Friday night.

“It’s been a very, very long journey, a good one, and I wish it could go on forever,” Federer said.

“I love this game and I will want to stay involved in some shape or form. I won’t just be a ghost or stranger.”

