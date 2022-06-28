Serena Williams makes her long-awaited grand slam return this afternoon as the seven-time Wimbledon champion takes on Harmony Tan on Centre Court today.

It comes 12 months after Williams last played a singles match, which ended in tears when the 23-grand slam champion tore her hamstring in the opening round of last year’s Wimbledon.

The 40-year-old Williams received a shock wildcard for the main draw after she made her return to the court alongside Ons Jabeur in the Eastbourne doubles last week.

Williams received a kind opening draw against French wildcard Tan, who is ranked 115th in the world. “Every match is hard,” Williams said. “Every match. You can’t underestimate anyone or any match any day. Anyone could have been drawn to me.”

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Serena Williams’s match today?

Serena Williams’ match is last on Centre Court on Tuesday meaning it is unlikely to start before 5.30pm at the very earliest.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV and is there a live stream?

The BBC will once again be providing full coverage of Wimbledon, in what is Sue Barker’s final year of presenting the Championships. Coverage will begin on BBC Two at 11am BST on the first two days of play, with BBC One then starting from 1:45pm. The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer while the BBC Sport website will be showing action from around the grounds. Today at Wimbledon presented by Clare Balding will round up the best of the action each night at 8:30pm on BBC Two.

Wimbledon full order of play for day two

CENTRE COURT - 1:30PM

1. Iga Swiatek v Jana Fett

2. Francisco Cerundolo v Rafael Nadal

3. Serena Williams v Harmony Tan

NO.1 COURT - 1:00PM

1. Matteo Berrettini v Cristian Garin

Not Before: 2:30pm

2. Tamara Korpatsch vs Heather Watson

3. Karolina Muchova v Simona Halep

4. Alexander Ritschard v Stefanos Tsitsipas

NO.2 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Steve Johnson v Grigor Dimitrov

2. Coco Gauff v Elena-Gabriela Ruse

3. Jasmine Paolini v Petra Kvitova

4. Jason Kubler v Daniel Evans

NO.3 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Maria Sakkari v Zoe Hives

2. Paul Jubb v Nick Kyrgios

3. Felix Auger-Aliassime v Maxime Cressy

4. Garbine Muguruza v Greet Minnen

Not Before: 5:00pm

5. Tereza Martincova v Karolina Pliskova

COURT 12 - 11:00AM

1. Ryan Peniston v Henri Laaksonen

Not Before: 12:30pm

2. Belinda Bencic v Qiang Wang

3. Paula Badosa v Louisa Chirico

4. Zizou Bergs v Jack Draper

5. Lorenzo Musetti v Taylor Fritz

COURT 18 - 11:00AM

1. Marta Kostyuk v Katie Swan

Not Before: 12:30pm

2. Jay Clarke v Christian Harrison

3. Alex De Minaur v Hugo Dellien

4. Stefan Kozlov v Diego Schwartzman

5. Clara Burel v Katie Boulter

Not Before: 5:00pm

6. Rebeka Masarova v Harriet Dart

COURT 4 - 11:00AM

1. Mihaela Buzarnescu v Nastasja Schunk

2. Pedro Martinez v Alex Molcan

3. Feliciano Lopez v Botic Van De Zandschulp

4. Camila Giorgi v Magdalena Frech

COURT 5 - 11:00AM

1. Claire Liu v Nuria Parrizas Diaz

Not Before: 12:30pm

2. Carlos Taberner v Reilly Opelka

3. Sam Querrey v Ricardas Berankis

4. Filip Krajinovic v Jiri Lehecka

5. Rebecca Peterson v Anna Karolina Schmiedlova

COURT 6 - 11:00AM

1. Daria Saville v Viktoriya Tomova

2. Zdenek Kolar v Benjamin Bonzi

3. Irina Bara v Chloe Paquet

4. Dennis Novak v Facundo Bagnis

COURT 7 - 11:00AM

1. Marc-Andrea Huesler v Hugo Grenier

2. Kirsten Flipkens v Jaimee Fourlis

3. Brandon Nakashima v Nicola Kuhn

4. Shelby Rogers v Petra Martic

COURT 8 - 11:00AM

1. Viktorija Golubic v Andrea Petkovic

Not Before: 12:30pm

2. Daniel Altmaier vs Mikael Ymer

3. Xinyu Wang v Amanda Anisimova

4. Roberto Carballes Baena v Jordan Thompson

5. Daniel Elahi Galan v Dominik Koepfer

COURT 9 - 11:00AM

1. Yanina Wickmayer v Lin Zhu

2. Madison Brengle v Lauren Davis

3. Alexei Popyrin v Hugo Gaston

4. Attila Balazs v Roberto Bautista Agut

COURT 10 - 11:00AM

1. Alize Cornet v Yulia Putintseva

2. Mikhail Kukushkin v Jenson Brooksby

3. Lorenzo Sonego v Denis Kudla

4. Kristina Kucova v Laura Pigossi

COURT 11 - 11:00AM

1. Taro Daniel v Sebastian Baez

Not Before: 12:30pm

2. Astra Sharma vs Tatjana Maria

3. Nuno Borges v Mackenzie McDonald

4. Sara Sorribes Tormo v Christina McHale

5. Coco Vandeweghe v Elena Rybakina

COURT 14 - 11:00AM

1. David Goffin v Radu Albot

2. Jil Teichmann v Ajla Tomljanovic

3. Ana Bogdan v Dayana Yastremska

4. Alastair Gray v Chun-Hsin Tseng

Not Before: 5:00pm

5. Emina Bektas v Bianca Andreescu

COURT 15 - 11:00AM

1. Shuai Zhang v Misaki Doi

2. Joao Sousa v Richard Gasquet

3. Emil Ruusuvuori v Yoshihito Nishioka

4. Qinwen Zheng v Sloane Stephens

COURT 16 - 11:00AM

1. Catherine Harrison v Arantxa Rus

2. Sonay Kartal v Danka Kovinic

3. Bernabe Zapata Miralles v Jack Sock

4. Denis Shapovalov v Arthur Rinderknech

COURT 17 - 11:00AM

1. Oceane Dodin v Jelena Ostapenko

2. Maryna Zanevska v Barbora Krejcikova

3. Holger Rune v Marcos Giron

4. Liam Broady v Lukas Klein

Not Before: 5:00pm

5. Donna Vekic v Jessica Pegula