Six Kings Slam prize money: How much is on the line as Alcaraz and Sinner compete for biggest payday in tennis?

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner meet again in the final of the Six Kings Slam exhibition in Saudi Arabia. After battles in the finals of Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open this season, the two best players in the world will compete for the $6m overall prize in the biggest single payday of the season.

As it is an exhibition, the Six Kings Slam does not offer rankings points, or count towards official head-to-head records. It is the highest profile men’s tennis event to take place in Saudi Arabia, which has often been accused of using sport and entertainment to whitewash its human rights record.

So far at the second edition of the Six Kings Slam, Sinner thrashed Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals, with the 38-year-old admitting he had his ass kicked. Alcaraz was also in imposing form as he rolled through Taylor Fritz 6-4 6-2 in the other semi-final, setting up a rematch of last year’s Six Kings Slam final that was won by Sinner.

Alcaraz and Sinner have duelled on the biggest stages this season, with the Spaniard winning his last meeting with Sinner at the US Open final last month. In fact, Sinner’s victory over Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final is his only official win against Alcaraz in their last eight meetings. The Six Kings Slam final is also streamed live on Netflix.

Six Kings Slam prize money

The six-player event has taken place over three days, live on Netflix, with every player earning a $1.5m appearance fee and a massive $4.5m going to the overall winner.

With a total prize of $6m, the Six Kings Slam prize money is $1m more than what Alcaraz won for defeating Sinner in last month’s US Open final, itself the biggest prize fund of the four grand slam events this season.

Six Kings Slam champion: $6m (£4.5m)

2025 US Open champion: $5m (£3.74m)

2025 Wimbledon champion: $4m (£3m)

2025 French Open champion: $2.9m (£2.17m)

2025 Australian Open champion: $2.3m (£1.75m)

While Alcaraz and Sinner progressed to Saturday’s final, and Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz compete in the third-place match, both Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev went home after just one match following their defeats in the quarter-finals.

With his 59-minute defeat to Fritz earning him $1.5m, Zverev received $250,000 in Riyadh than he did for finishing runner-up at the Australian Open in January, and was paid around $25,000 per minute for his one match at the Six Kings Slam.

Before the Six Kings Slam, Alcaraz led the ATP’s money standings in 2025 after winning eight titles from ten finals, including his grand slam victories at the French Open and US Open.

The Spaniard has won just over $16m for the year on tour, while Sinner has won over $12m following his wins at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. Both men are well clear of the third-place Djokovic, who has won just over $5m in prize money in 2025.