Iga Swiatek faces Karolina Muchova in the French Open final.

Defending champion Swiatek will be looking for her third Roland Garros title in four years, with the 22-year-old from Poland yet to drop a set on her return to the French Open final.

The world No 1 will face the unseeded Czech Muchova on Court Philippe Chatrier after the 26-year-old stunned second seed Aryna Sabalenka in three thrilling sets on Thursday. Muchova will be playing in her first grand slam final.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is the French Open women’s final?

Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova in the women’s singles final will be played from 2pm BST (UK time) on Saturday 10 June.

How to watch the French Open 2023

You can watch the French Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Odds

Iga Swiatek - 1/8

Karolina Muchova - 6/1

Results so far

Iga Swiatek

1st round: 6-4 6-0 vs Cristina Bucsa

2nd round: 6-4 6-0 vs Claire Liu

3rd round: 6-0 6-0 vs Wang Qiang

4th round: 5-1 (W) vs Lesia Tsurenko

Quarters: 6-2 6-2 vs Coco Gauff (6)

Semis: 6-2 7-6 vs Beatriz Haddad Maia (14)

Karolina Muchova

1st round: 7-6 7-5 vs Maria Sakkari (8)

2nd round: 6-3 0-6 6-3 vs Nadia Podoroska

3rd round: 6-3 6-2 vs Irina-Camelia Begu (27)

4th round: 6-4 6-3 vs Elina Avanesyan

Quarters: 7-5 6-2 vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Semis: 7-6 6-7 7-5 vs Aryna Sabalenka (2)