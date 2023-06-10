How to watch French Open women’s final: TV channel and streaming for Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova
Everything you need to know as Swiatek bids for a Roland Garros hat-trick
Iga Swiatek faces Karolina Muchova in the French Open final.
Defending champion Swiatek will be looking for her third Roland Garros title in four years, with the 22-year-old from Poland yet to drop a set on her return to the French Open final.
The world No 1 will face the unseeded Czech Muchova on Court Philippe Chatrier after the 26-year-old stunned second seed Aryna Sabalenka in three thrilling sets on Thursday. Muchova will be playing in her first grand slam final.
Here’s everything you need to know.
What time is the French Open women’s final?
Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova in the women’s singles final will be played from 2pm BST (UK time) on Saturday 10 June.
How to watch the French Open 2023
You can watch the French Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
Odds
Iga Swiatek - 1/8
Karolina Muchova - 6/1
Results so far
Iga Swiatek
1st round: 6-4 6-0 vs Cristina Bucsa
2nd round: 6-4 6-0 vs Claire Liu
3rd round: 6-0 6-0 vs Wang Qiang
4th round: 5-1 (W) vs Lesia Tsurenko
Quarters: 6-2 6-2 vs Coco Gauff (6)
Semis: 6-2 7-6 vs Beatriz Haddad Maia (14)
Karolina Muchova
1st round: 7-6 7-5 vs Maria Sakkari (8)
2nd round: 6-3 0-6 6-3 vs Nadia Podoroska
3rd round: 6-3 6-2 vs Irina-Camelia Begu (27)
4th round: 6-4 6-3 vs Elina Avanesyan
Quarters: 7-5 6-2 vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
Semis: 7-6 6-7 7-5 vs Aryna Sabalenka (2)
