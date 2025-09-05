Trump set to make US Open return and attend men’s final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump is set to attend the US Open men’s final on Sunday, marking a return to the tournament for the first time in 10 years.

The White House has confirmed the visit and Trump will be the first sitting president to attend a US Open final since Bill Clinton in 2000.

Trump used to be a regular visitor to the US Open in New York, but has not attended the tournament since he was booed in 2015, a few months after launching his presidential campaign.

Donald Trump on a previous visit to the US Open in 2015 ( Getty Images )

In recent months, Trump has attended major sporting events such as the Super Bowl in New Orleans, the Club World Cup in New Jersey, where he bizarrely remained on stage for Chelsea’s trophy lift, and the Daytona 500 in Florida.

The men’s final takes place on Sunday at 2pm ET. Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz play in the first semi-final on Friday, with the winner taking on either defending champion Jannik Sinner or Felix Auger-Aliassime.

If Sinner plays Alcaraz in the final, it will be the first time in the Open era that the same two players had met in three grand slam finals in a row in the same year. After Alcaraz defeated Sinner to win the French Open and Sinner got revenge to win Wimbledon, the World No 1 ranking will also be on the line in New York.

Trump’s association with the US Open dates back to when he was best known for being a real estate mogul in New York and he would regularly attend night matches in a private suite. However, the suite was let go from 2017.