Trump set to make US Open return and attend men’s final
Trump has not attended the US Open since 2015, when he was booed
President Donald Trump is set to attend the US Open men’s final on Sunday, marking a return to the tournament for the first time in 10 years.
The White House has confirmed the visit and Trump will be the first sitting president to attend a US Open final since Bill Clinton in 2000.
Trump used to be a regular visitor to the US Open in New York, but has not attended the tournament since he was booed in 2015, a few months after launching his presidential campaign.
In recent months, Trump has attended major sporting events such as the Super Bowl in New Orleans, the Club World Cup in New Jersey, where he bizarrely remained on stage for Chelsea’s trophy lift, and the Daytona 500 in Florida.
The men’s final takes place on Sunday at 2pm ET. Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz play in the first semi-final on Friday, with the winner taking on either defending champion Jannik Sinner or Felix Auger-Aliassime.
If Sinner plays Alcaraz in the final, it will be the first time in the Open era that the same two players had met in three grand slam finals in a row in the same year. After Alcaraz defeated Sinner to win the French Open and Sinner got revenge to win Wimbledon, the World No 1 ranking will also be on the line in New York.
Trump’s association with the US Open dates back to when he was best known for being a real estate mogul in New York and he would regularly attend night matches in a private suite. However, the suite was let go from 2017.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments