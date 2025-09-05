Novak Djokovic v Carlos Alcaraz live: US Open latest score as rivals meet in semi-final showdown
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz meet for the first time at the US Open as they continue their generational rivalry in a blockbuster semi-final.
Djokovic is bidding to win a record 25th grand slam title and has reached all four semi-finals this season at the age of 38. He has been unable to reach a final, however, but said he is motivated to “mess up the plans” of those who are looking ahead to a potential final between Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, who later plays Felix Auger-Aliassime.
Alcaraz is out for revenge after losing his last two meetings with Djokovic. The 22-year-old has played flawless tennis so far in New York and appears determined to face Sinner in a third major final in order to also avenge his defeat to the World No 1 at Wimbledon.
But Djokovic has other ideas as he stands two wins away from creating more tennis history. Follow the latest scores, updates, analysis and reaction from the US Open below:
Carlos Alcaraz and the five shots that made a US Open masterpiece
As if still stung by his second-round exit to Botic van de Zandschulp in New York last season, Carlos Alcaraz is through to the US Open semi-finals without dropping a set.
He’s 15 played, 15 won, but the five-time grand slam champion has been consistent while retaining the magic in his game, as he delivered 28 winners to 17 unforced errors across less than two hours of a sublime 6-4 6-2 6-4 win over Jiri Lehecka in the quarter-finals.
“I'll just say I think that today I kind of met the grand slam version of Carlos,” Lehecka said later. “He was everywhere. He always managed to do something special.”
How Novak Djokovic tormented and embarrassed Taylor Fritz to extend US Open nightmare
Novak Djokovic advanced to his 14th US Open semi-final, and 53rd grand slam semi-final, with a win over Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals.
It extended Djokovic’s record against Fritz to 11-0 and his record against American men at the US Open to 16-0.
But Djokovic admitted he was “lucky” to escape with a four-set win as Fritz missed his chances...
Novak Djokovic v Carlos Alcaraz head to head
This will be the ninth match between Djokovic and Alcaraz and their five over best of five sets. Djokovic currently leads the head to head with five wins to three, and won their last meeting at the Australian Open quarter-finals.
Djokovic has also won all four times they have met on a hard-court. This will be their first encounter at the US Open. Alcaraz’s previous two wins over Djokovic have come in the Wimbledon final, in 2023 and 2024.
Amanda Anisimova sends message to Aryna Sabalenka with display of her new strength
Amanda Anisimova fell to her knees and tapped on the blue hard court. With her dream of reaching a first final at the US Open accomplished, whatever magic that is unfolding in New York had worked its spell again.
Eight weeks after her 6-0 6-0 Wimbledon final defeat to Iga Swiatek, the 24-year-old from New Jersey has given herself another chance to win a grand slam title at the first opportunity. After avenging her defeat to Swiatek in the quarter-finals, Anisimova went one step further by overturning Naomi Osaka’s lead in a back-and-forth semi-final across almost three hours, setting up a final against the World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka.
Novak Djokovic’s historic US Open run now faces a problem he created
Novak Djokovic has some plans to disrupt. If everyone at the US Open is looking ahead to a third consecutive grand slam final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, Djokovic believes he could yet have his say. His road to a record 25 grand slam title will likely run through the two best players in the world, starting with Alcaraz in the semi-finals on Friday.
US Open order of play
Arthur Ashe Stadium
(all times BST)
From 5pm
Women’s doubles final: [1} K. Siniakova / T. Townsend vs G. Dabrowski / E. Routliffe [3]
from 8pm
[7] Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz [2}
Not before midnight
[1} Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime [25]
Novak Djokovic v Carlos Alcaraz start time
Having played their quarter-finals on Tuesday, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will meet in the first semi-final of the day on Friday. That will start from 3pm local time (8pm UK time).
The second semi-final between Jannik Sinner and Felix Auger-Aliassime will follow.
Novak Djokovic v Carlos Alcaraz at US Open semi-final
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz meet for a ninth time and for a place in the US Open final, with grand slam history on the line in New York.
At 38, Djokovic has become the oldest man in history to reach all four grand slam semi-finals in one season, but the Serbian is chasing a record-breaking 25th grand slam title.
He has been repeatedly denied by his young rivals Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, but is now determined to “mess up the plans” of those expecting another final between the two best players in the world.
It should be a cracker.
