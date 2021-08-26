The 2021 US Open is here despite a number of big names dropping out, with the main attraction Novak Djokovic and his pursuit of a calendar Grand Slam.

The Serbian has rattled off the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon this year and will hope to put right a dark moment for himself at last year’s tournament when he was disqualified for hitting a ball at a line judge.

His chances of clinching a 21st Grand Slam and eclipsing his two great rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as the most successful men’s singles player of all time have been enhanced by several absences, with Dominic Thiem and Stan Wawrinka also on the sidelines.

It is a blow for American tennis fans with Federer and Nadal not playing at the Grand Slam two years running.

Andy Murray has a main draw spot though and will hope to improve on his recent form, having lost in the Round of 32 against Frances Tiafoe at the Winston-Salem Open.

While Naomi Osaka is back in action in the women's singles after her hiatus to focus on her mental health, though Serena Williams has pulled out, denying the home crowd a big name and favourite to get behind.

There will be 104 direct entries (32 seeded) per draw, as well as eight wildcards and 16 qualifiers.

Fans will be back on the famous courts under the bright lights at Flushing Meadows, with the tournament starting on Monday, 30 August.

When is the draw?

The draw takes place on Thursday, 26 August, and starts at 12pm local time (5pm BST).

How can I follow the draw?

There is not a plan to show the draw on television or via an online live stream, but Independent Sport will provide live coverage of the draw and instant reaction.

Tournament schedule

Round 1 - August 30, 31

Round 2 - September 1, 2

Round 3 - September 3, 4

Round of 16 - September 5, 6

Quarter-finals - September 7, 8

Women’s semi-finals - September 9

Men’s semi-finals - September 10

Women’s final, men’s doubles final - September 11

Men’s final, women’s doubles final - September 12

Seedings

(These are projected with official seedings taken from world rankings on Monday, 23 August)

Men’s singles

1. Novak Djokovic

2. Daniil Medvedev

3. Stefanos Tsitsipas

4. Alexander Zverev

5. Andrey Rublev

6. Matteo Berrettini

7. Denis Shapovalov

8. Casper Ruud

9. Pablo Carreno Busta

10. Hubert Hurkacz

11. Diego Schwartzman

12. Jannik Sinner

13. Felix Auger-Aliassime

14. Alex de Minaur

15. Cristian Garin

16. Grigor Dimitrov

17. Gael Monfils

18. Roberto Bautista Agut

19. Aslan Karatsev

20. John Isner

21. Reilly Opelka

22. Lorenzo Sonego

23. Ugo Humbert

24. Dan Evans

25. Karen Khachanov

26. Cam Norrie

27. David Goffin

28. Fabio Fognini

29. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

30. Milos Raonic

31. Marin Cilic

32. Alexander Bublik

Women’s singles seedings

1. Ashleigh Barty

2. Naomi Osaka

3. Aryna Sabalenka

4. Sofia Kenin

5. Elina Svitolina

6. Karolina Pliskova

7. Iga Swiatek

8. Bianca Andreescu

9. Garbine Muguruza

10. Barbora Krejcikova

11. Belinda Bencic

12. Petra Kvitova

13. Simona Halep

14. Jennifer Brady

15. Victoria Azarenka

16. Elise Mertens

17. Maria Sakkari

18. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

19. Elena Rybakina

20. Serena Williams

21. Angelique Kerber

22. Ons Jabeur

23. Karolina Muchova

24. Coco Gauff

25. Madison Keys

26. Daria Kasatkina

27. Danielle Collins

28. Anett Kontaveit

29. Jessica Pegula

30. Paula Badosa

31. Jelena Ostapenko

32. Veronika Kudermetova