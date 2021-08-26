When is US Open 2021 draw? Date, time, seeds and how to follow online
Novak Djokovic is looking to create history by completing the Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows
The 2021 US Open is here despite a number of big names dropping out, with the main attraction Novak Djokovic and his pursuit of a calendar Grand Slam.
The Serbian has rattled off the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon this year and will hope to put right a dark moment for himself at last year’s tournament when he was disqualified for hitting a ball at a line judge.
His chances of clinching a 21st Grand Slam and eclipsing his two great rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as the most successful men’s singles player of all time have been enhanced by several absences, with Dominic Thiem and Stan Wawrinka also on the sidelines.
It is a blow for American tennis fans with Federer and Nadal not playing at the Grand Slam two years running.
Andy Murray has a main draw spot though and will hope to improve on his recent form, having lost in the Round of 32 against Frances Tiafoe at the Winston-Salem Open.
While Naomi Osaka is back in action in the women's singles after her hiatus to focus on her mental health, though Serena Williams has pulled out, denying the home crowd a big name and favourite to get behind.
There will be 104 direct entries (32 seeded) per draw, as well as eight wildcards and 16 qualifiers.
Fans will be back on the famous courts under the bright lights at Flushing Meadows, with the tournament starting on Monday, 30 August.
When is the draw?
The draw takes place on Thursday, 26 August, and starts at 12pm local time (5pm BST).
How can I follow the draw?
There is not a plan to show the draw on television or via an online live stream, but Independent Sport will provide live coverage of the draw and instant reaction.
Tournament schedule
- Round 1 - August 30, 31
- Round 2 - September 1, 2
- Round 3 - September 3, 4
- Round of 16 - September 5, 6
- Quarter-finals - September 7, 8
- Women’s semi-finals - September 9
- Men’s semi-finals - September 10
- Women’s final, men’s doubles final - September 11
- Men’s final, women’s doubles final - September 12
Seedings
(These are projected with official seedings taken from world rankings on Monday, 23 August)
Men’s singles
2. Daniil Medvedev
3. Stefanos Tsitsipas
4. Alexander Zverev
5. Andrey Rublev
6. Matteo Berrettini
7. Denis Shapovalov
8. Casper Ruud
9. Pablo Carreno Busta
10. Hubert Hurkacz
11. Diego Schwartzman
12. Jannik Sinner
13. Felix Auger-Aliassime
14. Alex de Minaur
15. Cristian Garin
16. Grigor Dimitrov
17. Gael Monfils
18. Roberto Bautista Agut
19. Aslan Karatsev
20. John Isner
21. Reilly Opelka
22. Lorenzo Sonego
23. Ugo Humbert
24. Dan Evans
25. Karen Khachanov
26. Cam Norrie
27. David Goffin
28. Fabio Fognini
29. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
30. Milos Raonic
31. Marin Cilic
32. Alexander Bublik
Women’s singles seedings
1. Ashleigh Barty
2. Naomi Osaka
3. Aryna Sabalenka
4. Sofia Kenin
5. Elina Svitolina
6. Karolina Pliskova
7. Iga Swiatek
8. Bianca Andreescu
9. Garbine Muguruza
10. Barbora Krejcikova
11. Belinda Bencic
12. Petra Kvitova
13. Simona Halep
14. Jennifer Brady
15. Victoria Azarenka
16. Elise Mertens
17. Maria Sakkari
18. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
19. Elena Rybakina
20. Serena Williams
21. Angelique Kerber
22. Ons Jabeur
23. Karolina Muchova
24. Coco Gauff
25. Madison Keys
26. Daria Kasatkina
27. Danielle Collins
28. Anett Kontaveit
29. Jessica Pegula
30. Paula Badosa
31. Jelena Ostapenko
32. Veronika Kudermetova
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies