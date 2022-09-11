US Open final LIVE: Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud tennis updates in battle to be world No 1
Follow live updates from Flushing Meadows in New York as both men look to win their first grand slam and rise to the top of the rankings
Carlos Alcaraz battles Casper Ruud as the next generation of men’s tennis arrives. The winner will make a breakthrough in the grand slams and also rise to No 1 in the world rankings in a fascinating final at Flushing Meadowsn in New York.
Alcaraz, the No 3 seed, battled past Frances Tiafoe over five gruelling sets, a third successive five-set match following brutal contests against Marin Cilic and Janik Sinner. While Ruud, the No 5 seed, had too much for Karen Khachanov and Matteo Berrettini in his impressive run to the final.
It is Ruud’s second final of 2022 after going down to Rafael Nadal in the French Open final, but he will need a first career win over the Spaniard having lost both previous contests, including the most recent match in Miami. Follow live updates, build-up and analysis from a captivating men’s singles final:
Casper Ruud laughs off comparisons with Erling Haaland in native Norway
Casper Ruud does not expect to match the popularity of Erling Haaland in his native Norway even if he beats Carlos Alcaraz to win the US Open and become world number one.
The climax to what has been an extraordinary grand slam tournament will be a straight shootout for a maiden major trophy for both men and top spot in the rankings.
Ruud is already the best player in his country’s history having picked up a love of the sport from his father Christian, who was a top-50 player in the 1990s.
Sunday’s final will have a lot on the line for both Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz.
Casper Ruud into US Open final with win over Karen Khachanov
Casper Ruud defeated Karen Khachanov to reach his second grand slam final of the season at the US Open and move to within one result of taking over as world number one.
The Norwegian has not yet become a big name outside tennis but he has grown into one of the most consistent performers in the men’s game and made his first slam final at the French Open this year, losing to Rafael Nadal.
Clay is the 23-year-old’s best surface but he is catching up fast on hard courts and continued his excellent run in New York with a 7-6 (5) 6-2 5-7 6-2 win over Russian Khachanov.
Norwegian Ruud claimed a 7-6 (5) 6-2 5-7 6-2 victory in Arthur Ashe Stadium.
US Open: Carlos Alcaraz beats Frances Tiafoe to set up Casper Ruud fight for title and world No1 spot
Carlos Alcaraz will take on Casper Ruud for the US Open title and the world number one ranking after beating Frances Tiafoe in another five-set classic to reach his first grand slam final.
The 19-year-old is the youngest man to make a slam final since his fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal won his maiden title at the French Open back in 2005.
Comparisons between the compatriots are inescapable and Alcaraz, who had battled for five sets beyond 2am in his previous two matches, showed Nadal-like powers of mental and physical endurance to recover and beat American Tiafoe 6-7 (6) 6-3 6-1 6-7 (5) 6-3.
Alcaraz survived another marathon match, battling past Tiafoe 6-7 (6) 6-3 6-1 6-7 (5) 6-3.
US Open win persuades Iga Swiatek the ‘sky is the limit’ for tennis career
Winning the US Open has persuaded Iga Swiatek that the “sky is the limit” for her tennis career.
The 21-year-old Pole has a huge lead in the world rankings but this was definitive proof that she is the best in the business on hard courts as well as clay.
After a 6-2 7-6 (5) victory over Ons Jabeur at Flushing Meadows that added a first US Open crown to her two French Open successes, Swiatek said: “At the beginning of the season I realised that maybe I can have some good results at WTA events. I also made it to the semi-finals of the Australian Open.
The world number one defeated Ons Jabeur to win her third grand slam title in New York.
