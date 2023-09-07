Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

US Open goes on in 33C as Daniil Medvedev warns ‘someone will die’

Temperatures soared to 33C in intense humidity on Wednesday as Medvedev won his quarter-final in New York

Kieran Jackson
Thursday 07 September 2023 09:48
Comments
Medvedev issues warning during US Open as players battle scorching temperatures

Daniil Medvedev has warned that one player “is going to die” given the intense humidity and soaring temperatures during the US Open.

New York is in the midst of a heatwave and in the middle of the day on Wednesday, when Medvedev was taking on Andrey Rublev in an all-Russian quarter-final, temperatures reached 33C amid humid conditions.

In the third set, with Medvedev two sets up, the outspoken world No 3 spoke directly into the camera, saying: “One player is going to die, and then you’re going to see...”

Medvedev closed out the match in straight sets against Rublev - who was struggling with the heat throughout - and will take on world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the last four on Friday.

A fan collapsed in the stands during the women’s quarter-final between Madison Keys and Marketa Vondrousova later in the day, delaying the match.

Recommended

Speaking after the match, Medvedev said: “This and the Tokyo Olympic Games [were the worst conditions ever], it was brutal.

“The only good thing I see in these conditions is that both suffer. It’s tough for both of us.

“There were ups and downs but that’s so normal. At the end of the third set I kind of couldn’t see the ball anymore. I kind of played with sensations.

Daniil Medvedev has warned that one player ‘is going to die’ given the hot conditions in New York

(Getty Images)

“It seemed like he couldn’t run anymore, but he kept coming back. Super tough to win.”

Tournament organisers did impose extreme heat measures on Wednesday, but male players could only take a 10-minute break after the third set.

Recommended

The only saving grace for the tournament on Thursday is that both women’s singles semi-finals take place under the lights in the evening, when conditions will have cooled.

That being said, one of the men’s singles semi-finals will take place from 3pm ET on Friday, again in the middle of the day.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in